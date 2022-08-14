original title: outrageous!Barcelona suffered three consecutive zero shots from the underdog, 21 feet and 0 goals, Lewandowski’s debut was misfired

The day before the game against Vallecano, Barcelona completed the registration of the four new players Lewandowski, Rafinha, Christensen and Casey, Dembele and Sergi Roberto two Renewed players are also registered successfully. With a seemingly unstoppable trend, Barcelona played against the underdog Vallecano at home in the first round of La Liga. Vallecano was only promoted to La Liga last season and ranked only 12th in the season. But what is incredible is that Barcelona was forced to 0-0 at home. What is even more incredible is that Barcelona has scored 0 goals against Vallecano in the last 3 times!

In last season, Barcelona was hit by Vallecano twice. Whether at home or away, Barcelona were defeated by a score of 0-1. And tonight, Barcelona led the field with a score of 21 to 4. But unfortunately, the Red and Blue Army has never been able to find the correct way to attack. Barcelona only shot 6 times on target, and these 6 shots were all blocked by the visiting goalkeeper Dimitrewski. In the last 50 years, Vallecano is the 4th team to keep Barcelona clean sheets three times in a row. And after handing in a void tonight, Barcelona failed to score at home in the first round for the third time in team history.

In tonight’s Camp Nou, Barcelona really deserved the sentence. Barcelona’s main offense focused on the starting trident. Lewandowski, Rafinha and Dembele shot 13 times together, but only 3 on target. Among them, Lewandowski had 5 shots and 1 goal, Dembele had 4 shots and 2 goals, and Rafinha even had 4 shots and 0 goals. The best shooting opportunity in the game belongs to Aubameyang, who came off the bench. It is a pity that the Gabonese’s push shot from the left side of the penalty area passed the opponent’s goalkeeper, but was cleared by the defender in front of the goal line. At Camp Nou tonight, luck is not on Barcelona’s side.

When Xavi took over at Barcelona, ​​he had to reuse young players such as Aboud, Utgra and Ahomachi due to a shortage of manpower. And the current Barcelona lineup is obviously strong to several realms. But for any team, the running-in of the offensive system takes time. Among Barcelona’s starting tridents, only Dembele is a veteran player in the team, while Lewandowski and Rafinha are both new arrivals early this summer. The strength of these players does not need to be questioned, all they need is to develop enough tacit understanding through time. “Judging from the level of our squad, this is not the result the team expected. This Barcelona has brought hope to the fans, but this is not the score we wanted. But the season is still very long, and we should raise our heads.” Cruyff spoke on behalf of the team after the game. Indeed, as a rebuilding team with a large number of signings, we cannot evaluate the level of Xavi’s work in short-term performance. Xavi needs at least a few months to run in tactics and deploy the lineup.

