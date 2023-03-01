It’s that time again — and a little earlier than usual — for Outside Lands to put its pre-sale, pre-lineup tickets on sale at a slight discount.

Wednesday morning will be the time for the quick-fingered to grab their Eager Beaver tickets to Outside Lands, saving a few bucks on all the three-day tiers. And this year, organizers have added a new tier, in between regular general admission (GA) and VIP, which they’re dubbing GA+.

“With your GA+ pass, you’ll have access to expedited entry and an exclusive lounge with flushable bathrooms, complimentary water and soft drinks, plus a full-service bar and food for purchase,” says the festival website. It’s not clear yet where on the festival grounds this new lounge and bathroom area will be.

Eager Beaver pricing for three-day GA passes is $409 — just over $135 per day — or $634 for GA+ — about $210 per day. Prices are up about 15% since last year.

VIP three-day passes are hitting the market for $929 on Wednesday, which of course gets you access to the VIP viewing areas at the three larger stages, and the VIP courtyard lounge near the main Lands End stage, which has its own exclusive food vendors, wine bar, other cocktail bars, and upgraded restrooms.

The Eager Beaver sale starts at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 1. Keep in mind, these pre-sale tickets sold out in a half hour last year. And if you’re a baller and want in on the ultra-VIP Golden Gate Club, upstairs from regular VIP, that will run you $4,699, and the price will climb higher when the general on-sale starts.

We can now expect the lineup to be released in the next couple of weeks, with the regular on-sale date.

