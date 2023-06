The American Wyndham Clark withstood the pressure from golf star Rory McIlroy and won the 123rd US Open and thus his first major tournament with a one-shot lead over the Northern Irishman. A final round of 70 was enough for the 29-year-old from Denver on Sunday in Los Angeles for a total of 270 shots. He finished the tournament ten strokes under par.

