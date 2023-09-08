Ovalie has an appointment in France

The players of the XV of France before the kick-off of their preparation match against Australia, at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), August 27, 2023. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

The countdown is over. On the evening of Friday September 8, 80,000 supporters will go to Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), not far from the tombs of the kings of France, hoping to witness the beginnings of a coronation. Four years after the previous edition, in Japan, the Rugby World Cup begins in France, with the enticing poster France – New Zealand (9:15 p.m.).

“What a great way to start the competition! It’s going to be a real battle.”, enthused the Australian coach, Eddie Jones, at the end of the defeat of his Wallabies against the Blues (41-17), Sunday August 27. The technician had a front row seat to witness the final preparations in the Dionysian enclosure and appreciated “be part of the party”extolling the atmosphere of a place he imagines already crowded for the opening match: “I’m sure if they could build a second Stade de France on top of the first, they would and they would have a hundred and sixty thousand people. »

If the chances of seeing the “flying saucer” of Saint-Denis, built twenty-five years ago, enlarged in this way are non-existent, it will be sold out for the vast majority of the matches of the tournament – like the eight other stadiums of the World Cup (Lille , Nantes, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, Saint-Etienne and Nice). “We are ready and ready to organize an exceptional sporting competition and hold a major popular celebration”assures Jacques Rivoal, president of the public interest group (GIP) France 2023. As an echo of the words of Alan Gilpin, director general (DG) of World Rugby – the body governing world rugby –, who considered, hundred days from the start of the event, that “never has a nation been so ready and so enthusiastic to host the World Cup”.

However, just a year ago, the situation was far from being good. When France blew South Africa the organization of the 2023 World Cup in November 2017 – to everyone’s surprise, especially that of the president of World Rugby, Bill Beaumont -, the tricolor candidacy was embodied by two men: Bernard Laporte and Claude Atcher. Six years later, the headliners have changed. The former president of the French Rugby Federation was forced to resign at the end of January following his conviction at first instance to a two-year suspended prison sentence, a 75,000 euro fine and a two-year ban on exercising any function in connection with rugby, in particular for “passive corruption”, “influence peddling” and “illegal taking of interests” – he appealed. As for Claude Atcher, he was dismissed from his position as Director General of the GIP in October 2022, due to “alarming managerial practices” denounced by the labor inspectorate following an investigation by The team revealing the deleterious social climate within the organizing committee.

