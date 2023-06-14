Over 2 billion views on the whole network, the world football star sent blessings why Guizhou Cunchao became popular_Hangzhou Net

Over 2 billion pageviews on the whole network, the world football star sent blessings why Guizhou Cunchao became popular

Following the “Village BA”, Guizhou’s “Village Super” is out of the circle again!

This early summer, Rongjiang County in southeastern Guizhou, because of the country football league, became popular all over the Internet.

The “Village Super League” in Guizhou, which opened on May 13, is called Guizhou Rongjiang (Sanbao Dong Village) Hemei Village Football Super League. 20 village-based teams organized by non-governmental organizations compete fiercely. The competition lasts for 3 months, and the final will be held at the end of July. The players in the vertical and horizontal stadiums include vendors who sell fish and meat, and drivers who drive excavators and do odd jobs. They all become “grassroots stars” when they are on the court.

How hot is the game? Not only Huang Jianxiang, Michael Owen and other well-known commentators and football stars sent congratulatory messages one after another, calling for the “Village Super League”, the famous talker Han Qiaosheng even came to the scene in person and gave a wonderful commentary to the fans.

“I have covered many international events such as the World Cup and the Olympic Games, but the ‘Village Super League’ in Rongjiang is really different, it is so down-to-earth!” Han Qiaosheng sighed.

Why does a small county in a remote mountainous area attract national attention? With curiosity, a few days ago, Chao News reporters rushed to the scene of the “Village Super League” in Guizhou to visit this kind of rustic rural competition.

In Zhuji, the “hometown of basketball”, almost every “village BA” game is full of seats.Sharing Alliance Zhuji Photo by Jiang Liben

50,000 people watch in a day

Departing from Hangzhou, after more than 10 hours of high-speed rail travel, Chao News reporters finally arrived at Rongjiang, a small county in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou. Just after leaving the station, a heat wave hit. Although it was only early summer, the highest local temperature had soared to over 35°C.

But hotter than the weather is the atmosphere of the game. The “Village Super League” was held at the track and field football stadium in Chengbei New District, Rongjiang County. The event on that day included 4 group matches. When Chao News reporters arrived at the venue at 7:00 p.m., the first two group matches had ended, and the next two matches were Xiaorui Village vs. Pingdi Village and Lianfeng Village vs. Chejiang Er Village. The cheerleaders from various villages, dressed in ethnic costumes, carried local specialties such as watermelon, red bayberry, beef jerky, and glutinous rice on their shoulders.

Outside the stadium is a plastic runway, and the slogan “Guizhou Village Super League” is hung on the fence of the runway. The white characters on the red background are very eye-catching.

The surrounding auditorium was crowded with people, and there was almost no place to stay. Many people climbed up to watch with their own ladders. There were elderly people in their 70s and 80s in the crowd, as well as children of a few years old. Many people kept taking pictures with their mobile phones to record wonderful moments. Later we learned that the four games that lasted from the afternoon to the evening attracted nearly 50,000 people from various local villages and towns and other places to watch.

Dribbled the ball, shot, the ball drew an arc in the air, and scored! There was a burst of cheers and the sound of “ding ding bang bang” an iron spoon hitting an iron basin.

Seeing the goal, Wang Xiaobing, a villager in Chejiang No. 1 Village, Guzhou Town, jumped up excitedly, “It’s so exciting! I come to watch the ‘Village Super League’ every week, and I almost never stop playing. The toilet, the place is squeezed out.”

He told Chao News reporters that although the level cannot be compared with that of professional players, there are all familiar neighbors on the court, and the atmosphere is so exciting, everyone is very motivated to watch the game.

The players fought hard on the court, and the cheerleaders off the court were not idle. They shared the local delicacies such as watermelon, roll noodles, and ganoderma lucidum soup brought by themselves with the fans for free. Worked harder on the gas. “Come, come, taste the sweet watermelon in Rongjiang to relieve the heat.” Xiong Zhuqing, the “Rongjiang watermelon girl” born in the 90s, is a representative of the cheerleading team of Fengle Village, Guzhou Town, Rongjiang County. Give fans fruit.

She said that the cheerleading team was organized to cheer for the village team, but now it has reached a new height. They have to start thinking about what special food to bring to the scene several days in advance, and what eye-catching programs to prepare. “Everyone goes to work during the day, and after work, they get together to rehearse cheerleading exercises. The atmosphere of the competition is so hot, and everyone wants to do their part.”

In the exciting time of the night, fireworks appeared in the sky to add to the fun. “Watching football with fireworks is so romantic!” Yang Wanwan, a fan from Jiangxi, drove 1,400 kilometers to Rongjiang. He told Chao News reporters: “I missed ‘Village BA’ last time, and I must not miss it this time.” Village super’!” After saying that, he beat the drums vigorously to cheer for the players.

What’s the secret behind the explosion?

This “village super” competition not only attracted offline carnivals, but also the webcast traffic and short video transmissions have exceeded 300 million times, and related content has been viewed more than 2 billion times on the Internet. In addition to football itself, down-to-earth prizes such as local little pigs, local little chickens, and local little sheep, as well as folk cultural performances such as playing reeds and national costume shows, have also attracted heated discussions across the Internet: “In terms of atmosphere, it has to be Guizhou. !”

Why are the rural events that look so earthy so popular?

Zhang Ling, a professor at the School of Public Administration of Guizhou University of Finance and Economics, told Chao News reporters that rural competitions such as “Village BA” and “Village Super” are out of the circle. Strong, but also have the time and conditions to participate in the organization of large-scale cultural and sports activities. On the other hand, these popular projects are the products of folk gestation, with a solid mass base, and a new cultural style born from traditional culture.

Rongjiang County used to be a key county for national poverty alleviation and development. It was only at the end of 2020 that the entire village was lifted out of poverty.

Zhang Ling said that after getting rid of poverty, the county began to promote rural revitalization. The living environment in the county has improved, and the pockets of the people have bulged. The rural fields have become a stage for them to show themselves, and they are more active in participating in cultural and sports activities. Everyone is playing familiar sports, and the “stars” on the field are neighbors and friends, so people naturally feel more intimate.

The football genes of the people of Rongjiang were implanted as early as the 1940s. According to the “Rongjiang County breaking latest news” published in 1999, during the Anti-Japanese War, Guangxi University moved to Rongjiang and introduced football to the county.

Yang Yajiang, a 49-year-old villager in Chejiang No. 1 Village, is the captain of the participating team “Old Boys Football Team” and the vice chairman of the Rongjiang County Football Association. He told the Chao News reporter that there are more than a thousand members of the Football Association in the county. When they heard that the ball game will be held, everyone responded one after another. You 10 yuan from the villagers, and I 20 yuan to chip in to buy water and equipment.

The owner of the restaurant offered to sponsor the competition prizes, the aunties scrambled to cook food for the fans, and the elderly sent home-grown vegetables on their own initiative. Yang Liuxiang, a 94-year-old man, was unable to watch the game, but still cared about the little ones on the field, so he took out money to ask his daughter to buy water for the players. Everyone regards the game as their own major event and wants to contribute.

In order to return to his hometown to play games, Wei Yajun, who was working in Hainan, asked his boss for leave. On the night of the game on the 3rd, after his team beat the opponent 4-1, he hugged his teammates excitedly.

Looking at the whole country, many villages have set off an upsurge of cultural and sports activities in the past two years. Various “village BA” competitions have started, such as the “Ningxia Peasant Basketball Competition”, “Henan’s Ten Thousand Villages and Thousand Townships” Peasant Basketball Tournament. The peasant orchestra in Mazhuang Village, Jiawang District, Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province has played on the international stage; in Beijing Town, Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Guangxi, every rural folk song culture and art festival is crowded with people. What everyone sang was the happy story of life in the present, and what they danced was the expectation and longing for a better future.

The popularity of “Village BA” and “Village Super” let people see that whether it is a basketball league, a football league, a folk song competition, or a village evening performance, no matter what the form is, it all points to the pursuit of a better spiritual life for farmers in the new era.

Innovation promotes cultural revitalization

Walking on the streets of Rongjiang County, you can feel the strong sports atmosphere everywhere.

Gymnastic sculptures of various shapes signify that this is the hometown of Chinese gymnastics; cheerleaders rehearsing dances gather in the square after dinner; friendly matches are played in the arena open to the public.

Faced with the strong spiritual and cultural needs of the villagers, how should the government provide them?

Wang Quanji, vice chairman of the China Association of Cultural Centers and chief expert of Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Centers, told Chao News reporters that the government should focus on playing a role in public services, supporting facilities, brand building, and promotion, so as to give full play to the subjectivity of the masses and stimulate grassroots cultural teams. vitality.

In the past two years, the government of Rongjiang County has issued a series of policies and invested funds to improve infrastructure construction. The entire county has built 14 standard football fields, all of which are open to the public for free.

This year’s No. 1 Central Document specifically proposes “supporting villages to organize their own mass cultural activities.” The successful holding of the “Village Super League” in Guizhou is a vivid practice. Yang Lu, deputy director of the Rongjiang County Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism, said that in order to stimulate the enthusiasm of the masses to participate, the “Village Super” competition is led by the Football Association from the rules to the schedule. The villagers themselves have the final say, and the government only provides services and guidance.

During the intermission, the cheerleaders of each team brought a series of non-heritage folk cultural performances such as singing of the Dong nationality, Lusheng singing and dancing, and pipa songs, which further pushed the atmosphere to a climax. The audience sang “My Motherland and Me” in chorus, and danced the doye dance hand in hand, and laughter resounded throughout the night sky.

In this national cultural feast, the programs are also planned and designed by the masses themselves. Programs such as the Aquarium bullfighting dance and the Miao wooden drum dance condense the wisdom and whimsy of everyone.

Wang Quanji believes that each village has its own unique cultural fire, and the peasants have their own specialties and hobbies. As long as their main role is respected and their innovative spirit is guided, everyone can be the creator of rural culture and the leader of rural cultural revitalization. enabler.