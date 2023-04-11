Home Sports Over 47 million crowns. Jordan’s shoes from his last NBA Finals are up for auction
Sports

Sports

Over 47 million crowns. Jordan’s shoes from his last NBA Finals are up for auction

The shoes that basketball legend Michael Jordan played in during his last NBA Finals in 1998.


| Photo: CTK

“They are the most expensive sports shoes ever sold,” said Sotheby’s auction house. Jordan wore them in Chicago’s second Finals game against Utah.

The auction broke the record from the previous October, when Jordan’s shoes from the rookie season were also auctioned for almost 1.5 million dollars. Last year, the six-time NBA champion’s jersey from the inaugural NBA Finals in 1998, which sold for ten million dollars, took care of the record price at auction.

