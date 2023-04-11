“They are the most expensive sports shoes ever sold,” said Sotheby’s auction house. Jordan wore them in Chicago’s second Finals game against Utah.

The auction broke the record from the previous October, when Jordan’s shoes from the rookie season were also auctioned for almost 1.5 million dollars. Last year, the six-time NBA champion’s jersey from the inaugural NBA Finals in 1998, which sold for ten million dollars, took care of the record price at auction.