Over 90,000 People Sign Up for the 2023 Changsha Marathon: Post-80s Generation Leads the Way

90,000 People Sign Up for the 2023 Changsha Marathon, with a High Percentage of Changsha Residents

Changsha Evening News, September 17 (All Media Reporter Zhao Ziming) The pre-registration and payment for the 2023 Changsha Marathon has ended a few days ago. How many people have signed up for this year’s Changsha Marathon? Which event is the most popular? Where do the runners come from… …The reporter learned about this big pre-registration data for the 2023 Changsha Marathon from the Changsha Marathon Organizing Committee, come and take a look.

This year’s long-distance marathon event has a scale of 26,000 people, including 9,000 people for the full marathon (42.195 kilometers), 13,000 people for the half marathon (21.0975 kilometers), and a total of 4,000 people for the individual and family groups of the fun run (about 5 kilometers). According to background statistics, this year a total of 26,366 people signed up for the full marathon, 46,026 people signed up for the half marathon, and 18,268 people signed up for the happy run (group), with a total of 90,660 people signing up.

It is worth noting that among the runners who successfully registered for the 2022 Changsha Marathon, a total of 12,611 people chose to reserve their spots, and they will directly participate in the 2023 Changsha Marathon. Therefore, the more than 90,000 people who signed up this year can only draw lots among the remaining places. The lottery results will be released at 10:00 on September 20.

The registered runners come from 34 provincial-level administrative regions across the country, of which 49% are pre-registered runners from Hunan Province. There are pre-registered runners from 14 prefecture-level administrative regions in the province, among which Changsha, Yueyang, Shaoyang, and Hengyang are the majority, with Changsha accounting for 49%. 27%; pre-registered runners from outside the province accounted for 51%. The five provinces with the most pre-registered runners are Jiangxi Province, Hubei Province, Guangdong Province, Henan Province, and Guizhou Province.

The 2023 Changsha Marathon has also attracted pre-registrations from many foreign friends from the United States, France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Libya, Malaysia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, etc.

Among all pre-registration players this time, 71.1% are male players and 28.9% are female players, with a ratio of about 7:3. In the full marathon, 82% of the runners are male and 18% are female; in the half marathon, 71% of the runners are male and 29% are female; in the fun run, 49% of the runners are male and 29% are female. 51%.

Pre-registration players cover all age groups, with an average age of 38.8 years old. Among them, the eldest is 83 years old, and the youngest is less than 2 years old. Among the runners who signed up for the 2023 Changsha Marathon, “post-80s” have become the main force, accounting for 37%, “post-70s” accounted for 27%, “post-90s” accounted for 20%, and “post-00s” accounted for 27%. up to 8%.

Interestingly, this year’s long-distance marathon organizing committee also paid attention to a group of runners who will become “birthday” runners on the first day of the race. Data shows that among the runners who pre-registered for this year’s Long Marathon, 268 have their birthdays on October 29. This also means that these 268 players will have the opportunity to celebrate their birthdays by participating and give themselves a special birthday gift.

The 2023 Changsha Marathon will start with a gunshot on October 29. This year, the organizing committee will create a long-distance marathon event based on the “double gold” standard of China Athletics Association gold medal + World Athletics gold label to polish Changsha’s urban sports business card.

(First trial: Luo Jianglong Second trial: Lu Xiaowei Third trial: Xie Feng)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

