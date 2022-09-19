Over a million people, giant screens and rivers of police: Elizabeth’s armored funeral

In London it is the day of the last farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral rite of the sovereign is the highest and most moving passage of a ceremonial marked by a precise protocol that will unfold over 13 hours, inaugurated at 6.30 local time (7.30 in Italy) from the end of the homage popular at the coffin displayed at Westminter Hall and closed by the burial in Windsor Castle Abbey. The point by Davide Chinellato

