PAVIA. The Fortunati stadium presents a glance worthy of the beautiful days, when Pavia frequented the most prestigious stages of the current Excellence. In via Alzaia, you can breathe the atmosphere of the matches that matter, for a derby between Pavia and Voghe that applies to the top floors of Excellence.



The number of spectators, 1,076, communicated by the Italian club, confirms the impression of a crowded stadium, overflowing with enthusiasm. The Pavia-Vogherese derby recalled the flavor of a historical challenge, characterized by a strong rivalry, and which finally applies to a top match, albeit in the tournament of Excellence and not in other contexts as it happened in the 90s. Both curves supported their respective teams warmly throughout the match.

Some clashes at the arrival of the Vogheresi by bus passed under the curve of Pavia: shoves and slaps flew, the police arrived.



The two curves between teasing and slogans

In the home ultras sector, an excellent glance, with the organized groups Sioux and MUG singing for Pavia non-stop; in the guest curve, the banner Ultras Voghera and Club Fedelissimi «Sergio Vigna» stood out, together with Menti Perdute and the slogan “Tut al mond l’è Vughera”. About two hundred Rossoneri supporters arrived in Pavia, with three buses and different cars, which also gave life to a pre-match choreography, with Rossoneri flags. In the guest sector, to cheer for Voghe, there were also the Rossoneri patron Oreste Cavaliere, the sports director Riceputi and two Rossoneri players, De Toni and Buscaglia. The suspended coach of Pavia, Maurizio Tassi, follows the match with his usual emotional transport, in the stand opposite the central one. Teasing and distant chants between the two fans, in the typical derby atmosphere.

Many well-known faces

Many well-known faces from local football and beyond were attending the high-ranking challenge. In the central stand, Benny Carbone did not go unnoticed, always close to the fate of Pavia, of which he was a player, at the time of the Serie C, and later also coach of the Azzurri. At Fortunati, also the leaders of regional and provincial football, with the presence of Sergio Pedrazzini, vicar vice president of the Lombardy NLD, accompanied by Roberto Del Bo, provincial delegate of the NLD; in the role of field commissioner, positioned between the two benches, was Tommaso Bottoni, regional councilor of the Lombardy Regional Committee, representing our province. Like great ex on the Voghe bank, Ornigotti and Enrico Marchese spotted in the stands. Coming to more recent times, in the stands of Fortunati there was the striker Anthony Farina, who wore both the Voghe and Pavia shirts, in Serie D; as a double ex, there were also two goalkeepers like Aldo Albani and Efrem Ebbli. The derby ended without goals, with so much intensity and tactical attention, and both fans, at the final whistle, gave a round of applause to their respective teams, who continue in the duel in the high ranking.

