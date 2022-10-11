6.248, 64% to the detriment of girls and boys. They are the numbers of offenses committed to the detriment of minors in Italy in 2021. A record never reached, which leads for the first time in history this criminal case to exceed 6 thousand. And as if that weren’t enough, horror is added to horror, given that cases are driving the phenomenon sexual violencewhich in turn register a absolute recordcoming to 1,332 episodeswith the young and the very young who now represent 88% of the victims.

Crimes against minors also increase in domestic environment, that is, the maltreatment of family members and cohabitants, which in 2021 affected 2,501 young people, 54% of which were female. While it is not extinguished, and indeed increases over time, the plague of forced marriages: in 2021, one third of the 20 victims were minors, in particular 6% were under the age of 14 and 27% between 14 and 17, according to the analysis of the aforementioned Joint Forces Service. In this case, 85% of the victims are female and 64% of foreign origin, while 71% of the known authors are male.

The data, processed by the Criminal Analysis Service of the Criminal Police Central Directorate, were disclosed by the Terre des Hommes Foundation in the Dossier Indifesa “The condition of girls and girls in the world” 2022 on the occasion of the World day of girls (October 11th).

More specifically, 2021 recorded a dramatic jump of 8% in crimes against minors compared to the previous year, i.e. 2020 (5,789 cases) and 89% from 2004 (3,311 cases). In all sexual offenses considered, the prevalence of victims is largely female. These include the cases with the highest percentage of victims little girls are aggravated sexual violence (for which 88% of female victims are recorded) and sexual violence (for which 87% of female victims are recorded). And it is the same for the sexual acts with a minor (83%) holding of pornographic material (82%) corruption of minors (76%) child prostitution (67%) and child pornography (69%).

These data are absolutely in line with those of the United Nations, according to which one in three women worldwide (736 million) have suffered physical or sexual violence at least once in their life by a man, while 15 million girls between the ages of 15 and 19 have suffered sexual intercourse against your partner’s will.

“In 2021 there is an increase from 2020 for almost all the crimes analyzed, a year however particular because it is marked by the restrictions linked to the pandemic. The data shows a non-marginal and very serious phenomenon due to the consequences on the psycho-physical development of the victims “, declared in the Terre des Hommes report Stefano Delfini, director of the Criminal Analysis Service of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police of the Department of Public Security. Referring to the “severe psychological consequences protracted over time “, he also stressed” the need to prevent and combat crimes, as well as the synergistic action of all actors, institutional and otherwise, in support of the victims “.

Per Paolo Ferrarageneral manager of Terre des Hommes is instead “fundamental to work on data collection to bring out the episodes of violence that still remain submerged. However, we must also focus our efforts on information and awareness because, we must not forget this, the roots of gender-based violence remain above all cultural. In this Terre des Hommes there is and will be, in teamwork with the Police Forces, the world of school and sport, with hospitals and an ever wider network of associations and local authorities. “