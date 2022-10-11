Home Sports Over six thousand crimes committed against minors in Italy, 1,332 cases of sexual violence
Sports

Over six thousand crimes committed against minors in Italy, 1,332 cases of sexual violence

by admin
Over six thousand crimes committed against minors in Italy, 1,332 cases of sexual violence

6.248, 64% to the detriment of girls and boys. They are the numbers of offenses committed to the detriment of minors in Italy in 2021. A record never reached, which leads for the first time in history this criminal case to exceed 6 thousand. And as if that weren’t enough, horror is added to horror, given that cases are driving the phenomenon sexual violencewhich in turn register a absolute recordcoming to 1,332 episodeswith the young and the very young who now represent 88% of the victims.

The summary table of crimes against minors

Crimes against minors also increase in domestic environment, that is, the maltreatment of family members and cohabitants, which in 2021 affected 2,501 young people, 54% of which were female. While it is not extinguished, and indeed increases over time, the plague of forced marriages: in 2021, one third of the 20 victims were minors, in particular 6% were under the age of 14 and 27% between 14 and 17, according to the analysis of the aforementioned Joint Forces Service. In this case, 85% of the victims are female and 64% of foreign origin, while 71% of the known authors are male.

The data, processed by the Criminal Analysis Service of the Criminal Police Central Directorate, were disclosed by the Terre des Hommes Foundation in the Dossier Indifesa “The condition of girls and girls in the world” 2022 on the occasion of the World day of girls (October 11th).

In all the sex offenses considered, the prevalence of victims is largely female
In all the sex offenses considered, the prevalence of victims is largely female

More specifically, 2021 recorded a dramatic jump of 8% in crimes against minors compared to the previous year, i.e. 2020 (5,789 cases) and 89% from 2004 (3,311 cases). In all sexual offenses considered, the prevalence of victims is largely female. These include the cases with the highest percentage of victims little girls are aggravated sexual violence (for which 88% of female victims are recorded) and sexual violence (for which 87% of female victims are recorded). And it is the same for the sexual acts with a minor (83%) holding of pornographic material (82%) corruption of minors (76%) child prostitution (67%) and child pornography (69%).

See also  Two rounds of advancement to the World Cup, a new German chariot arrives at high speed

These data are absolutely in line with those of the United Nations, according to which one in three women worldwide (736 million) have suffered physical or sexual violence at least once in their life by a man, while 15 million girls between the ages of 15 and 19 have suffered sexual intercourse against your partner’s will.

In 2021, one third of the 20 victims of
In 2021, one third of the 20 victims of “forced marriages” were minors

“In 2021 there is an increase from 2020 for almost all the crimes analyzed, a year however particular because it is marked by the restrictions linked to the pandemic. The data shows a non-marginal and very serious phenomenon due to the consequences on the psycho-physical development of the victims “, declared in the Terre des Hommes report Stefano Delfini, director of the Criminal Analysis Service of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police of the Department of Public Security. Referring to the “severe psychological consequences protracted over time “, he also stressed” the need to prevent and combat crimes, as well as the synergistic action of all actors, institutional and otherwise, in support of the victims “.

Per Paolo Ferrarageneral manager of Terre des Hommes is instead “fundamental to work on data collection to bring out the episodes of violence that still remain submerged. However, we must also focus our efforts on information and awareness because, we must not forget this, the roots of gender-based violence remain above all cultural. In this Terre des Hommes there is and will be, in teamwork with the Police Forces, the world of school and sport, with hospitals and an ever wider network of associations and local authorities. “

See also  Verona-Cremonese 4-3, double Lasagna and Henry, then in the final Small penalty

You may also like

Football, four goals from Gasparini: Ponzano comeback from...

Rugby. Crowley’s choices: 18 Leoni and Monty Ioane...

Tianjin pioneers look forward to a good start...

The Guangdong team that cannot reach the competition...

Nba, Ben Gordon arrested: he beats his son...

CBA Comprehensive: CBA’s new season kicks off, defending...

Coppa Italia of orienteering, invasion of compasses over...

The first stage of CBA: Liaoning Bengang wins...

The hi-tech mattress topper has bewitched Russell and...

Chinese U17 men’s soccer team advances to Asian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy