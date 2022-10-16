Show at the Spes Arena. Da Rold Logistics Belluno is heavenly against the Pink Devils. And the check comes at the end of an adrenaline-pumping challenge, with shots mixed with class, talent and power. Also thanks to Brugherio’s “best youth”. And so, between San Donà and Brugherio, the rhinos already have 4 points more than last season.

Last February, just with Gamma Chimica, a painful home defeat had matured (3-1). Eight months later, however, it is a completely different music: biancoblù leave only one set to the Lombards. And they remain at the top of the standings, where there is no longer traffic at rush hour, as on the debut day. Up there, in tandem with the Colussi boys, there is only Abba Pineto.

FLAMES

The hosts start immediately strong: 8-3. And despite the Chemical Range trying to go up (11-10), they always hold the reins of the partial in their hands. Also thanks to the productivity of the Paganin and Guastamacchia plants and a few too many mistakes by the guests: 7, plus 5 lines. Thus, the DRL closes with a double-digit margin. But it’s not a picnic. In reverse. Because Brugherio will also be subject to some fluctuations in terms of performance (inevitable, when the average age is the lowest in the entire championship), but he has flares of great volleyball. And the people of Belluno get burned.

Despite the 6 points with 71 percent in attack by captain “Paga” and an irresistible Novello on duty: it is the opposite that mends the gap from 18-22 and gives his side the advantage (23-22). Illusory, given that the Pink Devils smile at the photo finish, inspired by Barotto (9 points) and a surgical Van Solkema.

CONFIDENCE

The Dutch hitter, who arrived only a few days ago in Italy, is also a factor in a third round characterized by balance. At least until 22-22. Because then this “Novello Marco” appears in joke. And he packs two aces in sequence that will be decisive, like Maccabruni’s brushstroke for the final 25-23.

The DRL is in confidence. And, at the change of field, he rides the wave: he immediately “splashes” 4-0, stretches to 10-3 thanks to two aces from Gustamacchia. And he never looks back. The Spes Arena is celebrating: for the first time. On the nose, it won’t be the last.

THE VERB OF THE COACH

«A volleyball battle – analyzes coach Gian Luca Colussi – and frankly I expected it. From the second set it was a real match: the guys were good, even if the performance did not turn out to be as brilliant as in San Donà. Sometimes we have had little patience and too much haste. Even in the joke we made a few mistakes too many ». But the full booty is dolomitic: «Winning is never taken for granted, quite the contrary. Nor with an equipped team like Brugherio, with an interesting opposite and two beautiful bands. So, that’s fine. An applause also to our public ».

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO-BRUGHERIO CHEMICAL RANGE 3-1

PARTIAL: 25-15, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16.

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO: Maccabruni 2, Novello 16, Saibene 11, Graziani 8, Guastamacchia 7, Paganin 10; Martinez (L), Stufano, Ostuzzi, Galliani, Guolla. Ne Candeago, Mozzato, Pierobon (L). Coach: G. Colussi.

BRUGHERIO CHEMICAL RANGE: Biffi, Van Solkema 14, Barotto 18, Innocenzi 4, Mancini 5, Chiloiro 3; Marini (L), Mati, Carpita 2, Selleri. Ne Ichino, Piazza (L), Frattini, Consonni. Coach: D. Durand.

REFEREES: Emilio Sabia and Antonino Di Lorenzo.

NOTE. Approximately 400 spectators. Duration set 24 ‘, 31’, 27 ‘, 28’; total 1h50 ‘. Belluno: 23 wrong lines, 10 winners, 6 blocks. Brugherio: bs 18, v. 2, m. 7.