Overcoming Obstacles: The Inspiring Journey of Shanxi Disabled Athletes

Shanxi Disabled Athletes’ Dream Journey: Overcoming all obstacles and “running” forward

China News Service, Datong, September 8th – The 12th Shanxi Province Disabled Games were held in Datong, Shanxi from September 6th to 9th. More than 400 disabled athletes from 11 cities across the province gathered in this thousand-year-old capital to showcase their sports talents and bloom the beauty of life.

The Shanxi Provincial Paralympic Games is the largest, highest-level, and most competitive comprehensive sports event for persons with disabilities in the province. This Provincial Paralympic Games has a total of 13 individual events and 4 collective events, highlighting the theme of “World Harmony” and the “inclusion of people with disabilities”.

On the track and field, figures running hard; in the swimming pool, the free and unrestrained swimming postures; in the judo hall, the scene of bare-handed competition… The disabled athletes on the field are high-spirited, never give up, and bravely pursue their dreams. Different venues, but the same feeling.

“Keep working hard and move forward bravely”

“Strive for the javelin, discus, and shot put, and win the first place in these three items.” At the Provincial Paralympic Games, Wei Hongxing, an athlete from Yuncheng, Shanxi, set a goal for himself.

Previously, he had appeared on the stage of national competitions three times and achieved fourth place in the javelin. Wei Hongxing told reporters that because he had loved sports since he was a child, he had the attitude of giving it a try during a selection by the local Disabled Persons’ Federation, but he did not expect to be selected.

From around the age of 20, he began to systematically practice javelin, shot put and other events. After training, he progressed step by step, from the Provincial Paralympic Games to the National Paralympic Games.

“Athletics has brought about earth-shaking changes in my life.” Wei Hongxing said, not only has he strengthened his body, but he has also become more confident, self-reliant, independent, married, had children, and lived a normal life.

“Preparing for the National Paralympic Games”

“Through practicing judo, not only the strength increases, but also the physical fitness and other aspects are stronger than before.” 19-year-old He Yan comes from Datong, Shanxi. By chance, she came into contact with blind judo. “During the blind goalball competition in June last year, I met the provincial team coach recruiting players. My team leader felt that I was more suitable, so he recommended me to join blind judo.”

He Yan finished third in this year’s National Blind Judo Championships. In this Provincial Paralympic Games, she signed up to participate in two events: blind rope skipping and blind judo. He Yan said, “In 2018, I participated in the Provincial Paralympic Games and won the first place in the blind rope skipping.”

Just approach the competition with a normal mind and be happy. This is also her experience in competing. He Yan said that the next step is to prepare for the 2025 National Paralympic Games and continue to play Judo for the blind.

“Hit every ball carefully”

Feng Shiping, a 54-year-old badminton player from the Luliang team, is a veritable veteran on the field. Since the 1990s, he has participated in the Shanxi Provincial Paralympic Games. From track and field to badminton today, he has never stopped on the road to sports for more than 20 years.

Due to an accident, Feng Shiping’s left arm was injured when he was 16 years old, resulting in disability. After his condition improved, he actively participated in sports and strengthened his body.

“It’s my dream to get first place.” Feng Shiping said that basically every day, he would run 20 laps in the stadium and play badminton for more than an hour. “I hit every ball carefully, I worked hard, and the results came naturally.”

Through sports, he improved his physical fitness, tempered his will, and made friends with many disabled athletes. “I also want to continue to participate in the Paralympic Games. Meeting the familiar athletes is very friendly. I have a deep feeling for the Paralympic Games and everyone.”

“I want to go to university and learn to draw.”

Geng Meiling, an 18-year-old sports player from Datong Special Education School, has participated in many provincial individual competitions such as curling, shuttlecock kicking, and tug-of-war.

“This is my first time to participate in the long jump and 100-meter sprint.” In 2022, she began to practice track and field. During the Provincial Paralympic Games, she won the gold medal in the women’s long jump and the second place in the women’s 100-meter sprint.

“I’ve met a lot of new friends these days, and I’ve also learned some new methods of long jump.” Geng Meiling said that in addition to sports, she also likes painting and hopes to be admitted to university and study painting.

This 12th Shanxi Province Disabled Games not only witnessed the tenacity and perseverance of disabled athletes but also highlighted their determination to overcome all obstacles and “run” forward. They have proven that disabilities do not define them, and they are capable of achieving greatness in the world of sports.