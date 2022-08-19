SENT TO MONACO

The medal is washed out and Marcell Jacobs would prefer to have it “yellow, evident gold”, the 100-meter title he likes more every hour, especially after hearing the anthem inside the Olympiapark where Monaco delivers his medals. Where it is full of people and applause: «I did the math, it’s the fifth podium in 5 years and 5 months (including the relay World Championship) if you think about it it’s … nice. I came from a career in which I wanted to be on the top step and I was struggling to get to the final, looking at the results now gives a lot of confidence ».

At the finish he put his finger on his mouth, after the award ceremony do you have less desire to silence everyone?

“I will continue to say, I would have liked that photo to turn even more. Athletes must be supported. We go around representing Italy, we push our bodies to the limit and we are the captain of injuries, accidents. We are human and we want to see robots. There is a lot of support, but then we see the free negative comments and they don’t do us any good, quite the contrary. I try to transform negative energies into a desire to go on the track and break more and more ».

Has a burden removed?

“The others will have taken it off. I run because I like it, without weights ».

The stadium went crazy for her.

“It was a lifetime since I hadn’t seen one like that. I heard the presentation I understand Ali, in his first important final, who suffered the emotion and finished eighth. Even for me, who am more used to it, it was not easy. And then a lot of affection, lots of flags and there were also those who were not Italian and after the 100 meters he waved the tricolor ».

Before the final another thrill. Hardening in the calf. How are you?

“Not good and not bad. I feel the annoyance, I have done all the treatments, I will continue. I have to solve it shortly for the relay, maybe we will do a more detailed check ».

Were you afraid of not making it?

«As soon as we left the World Cup, every thought moved to Monaco. If I am not in pain I can immediately run fast enough and the idea of ​​not coming did not touch me ».

What have you learned in this troubled season?

“To try to prioritize many things rather than others. There are mistakes, however, the preparation was excellent. What happened was not ideal, but every consequence taught something. “

Ali, 23, already in the final with her. Immediately a tow effect?

“I just like being a stimulus for subsequent generations, it’s what I dreamed of as a child and if it is given to me as a task, I’m happy. Ali has a physique that can lead him to run under 9 ”90».

He is the first blue after Mennea to win the European Championships in the 100 meters.

«I don’t make comparisons. Everyone has their own story. I sweat and suffer every day to do something important so that in the future the yardstick can be me ».

Who was there before could not be a direct model because 44 years have passed. Who guided you?

“I haven’t had one. I took those who changed something in sport, Usain Bolt in racing, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James who came out of nowhere, people who did certain things because they needed them, they didn’t start for fun. I reflect: going out of a certain pattern is my situation ».

The Olympic gold relay did not make a good impression at the World Cup.

«It was difficult not to be there with them, I think it was a bit improvised at the last moment and it was difficult to manage the changes, but a bad race does not detract from the value. The goal is to get out on the track this time ».

Compared to the world he has already beaten, at what point do you feel?

“Backwards. Given the semifinal I was hoping for a faster final, I thought I was doing less than 9 “90, I felt a bit of tension and this calf did not make me start as I wanted, the first 4 supports were held, I just put foot down without pushing ».

Will he seek a direct confrontation with the Americans if physical ailments give respite?

«We are at the end of the season and the races are few but they too want to race against me. For the Diamond League final I am not qualified, but there is a ninth lane and Brommel and Bracy are animating the request for a challenge via social networks, everyone would like to see it I think. Kerley is not there, the others are. It would be nice. Otherwise we will look at what other race to do, probably in Italy. Then there is a wedding and I have to concentrate ».

Did he take care of anything?

“I made the guest list.”

How important is having his future wife in the stands?

«I told her not to come earlier, but to do as in Belgrade, for the Indoor World Cup. We saw each other there only after the race and here we did the same thing, gold on both occasions. I think we will always do this ».

Before leaving for Munich he met Mourinho. What did he tell her?

«Continue on your way. Don’t be like Bolt, don’t get into football. Just run ». –

