Home » ÖVV men are again subject to Latvia – sport.ORF.at
Sports

ÖVV men are again subject to Latvia – sport.ORF.at

by admin
ÖVV men are again subject to Latvia – sport.ORF.at

The Austrian volleyball team also lost the second leg of the European Silver League semi-final against favorites Latvia. After the clear 0:3 on Saturday in Graz, Red-White-Red had to admit defeat on Wednesday in Jelgava despite an appealing performance with 0:3 (-19, -21, -23) and the dream of promotion to the Golden League check off

Since the beginning of the year, ÖVV head coach Radovan Gacic has only relied on the veterans Max Thaller and Alex Tusch in the pass position to give the young “wild ones” a chance with regard to the U22 European Championship qualification. Ten players were between 17 and 19 years old.

Performance gives confidence for U22 European Championship qualification

“Today was much better than last time in Graz. We had strong scenes on the block and also defended well at times. Reception and service were also better,” said Gacic. The performance also makes him confident for the U22 European Championship qualifier, which takes place in Steinbrunn from July 20th to 22nd. Opponents are Slovakia, Serbia and Spain.

“It felt a lot better than the first game, we were closer too. But of course it’s a shame that it wasn’t possible anymore,” said Michael Czerwinski, ÖVV top scorer with 16 points on Wednesday against Latvia. “We’re on a short break now, preparation for the U22 European Championship qualifiers will start next week. We want to take the training discipline, the fighting spirit and the experience from the Silver League with us into the coming weeks.”

You may also like

Sensational scam at the Lewa Safari Marathon: the...

In 2024, the “14th Winter” plans to set...

LAVAREDO 20 K | Sportdimontagna.com

Chess player Hans Niemann filed a $100 million...

Starcasinò organizes a special treasure hunt for three...

the public rapporteur of the Council of State...

how to dispose of it and pass the...

After Koulibaly and Kanté, goalkeeper Mendy also left...

Weems: Not playing the playoffs was humiliating, now...

Niemann brushed off with a lawsuit worth millions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy