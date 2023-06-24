Home » ÖVV men lose semi-final first leg in Silver League
ÖVV men lose semi-final first leg in Silver League

The Austrian volleyball players lost the semi-final first leg of the European Silver League in Graz on Saturday against favorite Latvia 0:3 (-19, -19, -19). The ÖVV men have their backs to the wall in next Wednesday’s second leg away to Jelgava.

From 8.20 p.m. (live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream) the ÖVV women will play their semi-final against Montenegro. In the possible final of the Final Four in the Styrian capital on Sunday, Estonia would be waiting, which defeated Portugal 3-1.

