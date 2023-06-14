ÖVV men move into the semi-finals of the Silver League

Austria’s men’s national volleyball team qualified for the semi-finals of the European Silver League with a commanding victory. As expected, the young selection of team boss Radovan Gacic had no problems in the clear 3:0 (10,23,12) in the last group game in Schwechat. The second win in the fourth game secured second place in Group B of three and participation in the Final Four (June 24/25).

“We want to play in the Golden League and for that we need to win the final. If we have a really good day in both games, then anything is possible,” said veteran Maximilian Thaller in an ORF interview.

Women fix among the top four

Austria’s women met Estonia on Wednesday evening in the Multiversum. The participation in the Final Four in Graz (June 24th/25th) is already certain for Roland Schwab’s team as the organizing team, and the qualification has already been fixed in sporting terms. The final group game against North Macedonia is still on the program on Saturday.