ÖVV men start with victory in Silver League

Austria’s men’s national volleyball team has successfully made its first appearance in the European Silver League. In the away game against Georgia in Tbilisi, coach Radovan Gacic’s young team won 3-0 (16, 17, 15) on Wednesday. Austria’s top scorers were Michael Czerwinski and Lukas Glatz with 14 and 13 points respectively.

For the women’s team, on the other hand, the second game of the Silver League saw a 0:3 defeat (-15, -8, -23) in Estonia. The Austrians, who were successful in their first appearance against North Macedonia, now meet Latvia in Ried on Saturday (2:00 p.m.). After that, the men will be in action against Hungary (5.30 p.m., live ORF Sport +) in the double event in the Innviertel.