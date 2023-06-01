Home » ÖVV men start with victory in Silver League
Sports

ÖVV men start with victory in Silver League

by admin
ÖVV men start with victory in Silver League

Austria’s men’s national volleyball team has successfully made its first appearance in the European Silver League. In the away game against Georgia in Tbilisi, coach Radovan Gacic’s young team won 3-0 (16, 17, 15) on Wednesday. Austria’s top scorers were Michael Czerwinski and Lukas Glatz with 14 and 13 points respectively.

For the women’s team, on the other hand, the second game of the Silver League saw a 0:3 defeat (-15, -8, -23) in Estonia. The Austrians, who were successful in their first appearance against North Macedonia, now meet Latvia in Ried on Saturday (2:00 p.m.). After that, the men will be in action against Hungary (5.30 p.m., live ORF Sport +) in the double event in the Innviertel.

See also  Inter-Salernitana: the statements of Lautaro and Barella

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence Football Lottery Prediction

Serie A referees, the designations for the 38th...

TENNIS ONLINE: Nosková will try to surprise Rybakinová...

Anxiety, stress, mood swings, Maria Rescigno: «I’ll explain...

ÿ׾ܿһԪ ɽ԰ӪӭŨΧ–

NBA, Monty Williams is the new head coach...

U.20 World Cup: 2-1 in England, Italy in...

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic stands by Kosovo...

ready for Turin and Manchester City – breaking...

The government leads the school to participate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy