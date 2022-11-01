The question often arises: how much would yesterday’s champions be worth … with today’s prices? To answer, at least for what concerns himself, is the Golden Ball Michael Owen. That maybe he doesn’t have a precise idea, but he knows who to compare himself to …

The market over the years has certainly reached heights that were unimaginable until some time before. The 222 million euros spent by PSG to buy Neymar dwarf the 75 with which Real Madrid snatched Zidane from Juventus fifteen years earlier, ushering in the era of the Galacticos. So, the question often arises: how much would yesterday’s champions be worth … with today’s prices? To answer, at least for what concerns himself, is a Golden Ball. Michael Owen won the award in 2001, when he was still the Golden Boy of world football and when injuries had not yet deeply limited him.

The market today — And in the moment AceOdds he asks him how much his card would cost now, the Englishman evaluates himself quite well … “I don’t know, it seems to me that the figures are a bit lower now than they were a couple of years ago. Obviously the sale of Haaland doesn’t reflect his true price due to both the attorney fees and the deals that were in his contract. So if we’re talking about an open market and when I was 19 or 20 and in top shape, maybe my value would have been a hundred million pounds. But I think it’s hard to say. ” But certainly Owen knows who to compare to the champions of the moment. See also Roland Garros, match-fixing for betting: player arrested immediately after a match

The comparison with Mbappè — “How much is Mbappe worth today? I really have no idea. If he were to leave PSG, maybe he would do it for 150 or 200 million, right? So, if Mbappe is worth that amount, I don’t know … But yes, I was a player similar, which was exploding, I won the Ballon d’Or, I was the Premier League top scorer twice and I went to the World Cup when I was 18 … “. In theory, he is right Owen. But he knows very well that his career then took a very different path from what was expected. “What you can certainly say is that if my worth was 150 million and someone paid them, they wouldn’t have made a bargain, because my career has been getting worse over the years.” And at least, the ex-Golden Boy was honest …

November 1st

