Original title: Owen: Tottenham can advance to the Champions League knockout if they reach the semi-finals I would not be surprised

British media football.london reported that Owen said he believed Tottenham would reach the Champions League knockout stage. Owen even said that he would not be surprised if Tottenham reached the Champions League semi-finals, because Tottenham has a very good forward line, much stronger than last season.

In the first round of the Champions League, Tottenham was suppressed by Marseille in the first half. But at the beginning of the second half, Son Heung-min turned the situation around by creating a red card for his opponent. Subsequently, 60 million new aid Richarlison scored twice with headers, helping Tottenham get a good start. Tottenham will face Sporting, the strongest opponent in the group, this week.

When talking about Tottenham’s Champions League prospects, Owen said: “Tottenham now has a very good forward line, they can come up with different combinations and they are very good, I think Tottenham can go very far in the Champions League. “At present, the main players on the Tottenham front line are Kane, Sun Xingmin, Kulusevski and Richarlison. The new aid Richarlison can play in all three positions, which is a very good one in Conte’s hands. Important backhand. In addition, Hill and Lucas Jr. can also play the role of shock soldiers at the right time.

"I'm sure Tottenham can reach the knockout stages of the Champions League. I wouldn't be surprised if Tottenham reached the Champions League semi-finals. Tottenham are a very good team, much better than last season. A big team, a very advanced stadium, great players, and under Conte, this Spurs team is on the way to success," Owen said. After a Champions League match against Sporting, Tottenham will return to London for a home game against Leicester City. However, there is still the possibility of a delay in the Premier League.

