Owner Mansueto gives 16 million for new stadium

Owner Mansueto gives 16 million for new stadium

FC Lugano is increasingly proving to be a special case in Swiss football. In mid-2026, FC Lugano wants to move into a new stadium as a tenant – and the owner and billionaire Joe Mansueto has made another strong commitment to this.

What is possible for FC Lugano: the cup victory, as in 2022 – and as he is aiming for this year, on June 4th in the final against YB.

FC Lugano asked to go to a cinema on Wednesday morning, and there were moments that actually resembled film material. At the end, a large image of Joe Mansueto standing by the lake surrounded by eight large letters appeared on the screen. “My Lugano” is the motto. That’s the way it is. The American billionaire owns at least FC Lugano, and he never tires of professing it. Again these days.

