For athletes and outdoor lovers there are no excuses for giving in to laziness, not even with the arrival of the colder seasons, especially when you can count on an ally like Oxyburn.

Oxyburn underwear for autumn running and hiking always at the right temperature

Also for FW23, the made in Italy brand of technical sports underwear offers new garments particularly suitable for road and off-road running, but also absolutely functional for hiking and outdoor activities, always making use of innovative fabrics selected, such as the high-performance Dryarn fibre.

THE FUZEE AND INNOVA SWEATERS

The Fuzee (men’s) and Innova (women’s) long-sleeved shirts are characterized by an ultra-light fabric capable of preserving the right body temperature. The self-ventilating micromesh structure and the internal layer in Dryarn fibre, water-repellent, bacteriostatic and dermatologically tested, accelerate perspiration even in the most demanding sports sessions.

In this way the proposals are perfect as an external layer, drying quickly through a natural evaporative cooling process, but also as a protective and anatomical first layer in case of harsh cold, retaining heat without moistening the skin. The light, soft but extremely resistant texture counteracts the effects of abrasion and wear, ensuring an enveloping sensation of well-being. Even in the most extreme sports, the garments follow the body without losing stability, facilitated by special differentiated densities.

COMPOSITION 44% PA – 44% PP – 12% EA – EXTRA LIGHT WEIGHT

RANGE OF USE -10°C • 30°C PRICE 75/60 ​​euros

TOP MAN AND TOP WOMAN SOCKS

Thanks to their high compression, the Top Man and Top Woman knee-high stockings increase oxygenation by acting on venous flow and, by enhancing muscle stability, allow energy savings, less fatigue and greater physical resistance under stress. During the recovery phase they accelerate the elimination of toxins and lactic acid, reducing the risk of injury. The NanoGlide® fluorine inserts do not allow friction, eliminating the formation of blisters, and climateize the foot, lowering the temperature by 2°C.

COMPOSITION 93% PA – 7% EA – LIGHT WEIGHT – HIGH COMPRESSION

RANGE OF USE -5°C • 35°C – PRICE 29.50 euros

