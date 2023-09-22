Home » Oxyburn underwear for autumn running and hiking always at the right temperature
Sports

Oxyburn underwear for autumn running and hiking always at the right temperature

by admin
Oxyburn underwear for autumn running and hiking always at the right temperature

For athletes and outdoor lovers there are no excuses for giving in to laziness, not even with the arrival of the colder seasons, especially when you can count on an ally like Oxyburn.

Oxyburn underwear for autumn running and hiking always at the right temperature

Also for FW23, the made in Italy brand of technical sports underwear offers new garments particularly suitable for road and off-road running, but also absolutely functional for hiking and outdoor activities, always making use of innovative fabrics selected, such as the high-performance Dryarn fibre.

THE FUZEE AND INNOVA SWEATERS

The Fuzee (men’s) and Innova (women’s) long-sleeved shirts are characterized by an ultra-light fabric capable of preserving the right body temperature. The self-ventilating micromesh structure and the internal layer in Dryarn fibre, water-repellent, bacteriostatic and dermatologically tested, accelerate perspiration even in the most demanding sports sessions.

In this way the proposals are perfect as an external layer, drying quickly through a natural evaporative cooling process, but also as a protective and anatomical first layer in case of harsh cold, retaining heat without moistening the skin. The light, soft but extremely resistant texture counteracts the effects of abrasion and wear, ensuring an enveloping sensation of well-being. Even in the most extreme sports, the garments follow the body without losing stability, facilitated by special differentiated densities.

COMPOSITION 44% PA – 44% PP – 12% EA – EXTRA LIGHT WEIGHT

RANGE OF USE -10°C • 30°C PRICE 75/60 ​​euros

TOP MAN AND TOP WOMAN SOCKS

Thanks to their high compression, the Top Man and Top Woman knee-high stockings increase oxygenation by acting on venous flow and, by enhancing muscle stability, allow energy savings, less fatigue and greater physical resistance under stress. During the recovery phase they accelerate the elimination of toxins and lactic acid, reducing the risk of injury. The NanoGlide® fluorine inserts do not allow friction, eliminating the formation of blisters, and climateize the foot, lowering the temperature by 2°C.

See also  Figc merit to the “handyman” Toni Da Rold. "In recent years, football has improved"

COMPOSITION 93% PA – 7% EA – LIGHT WEIGHT – HIGH COMPRESSION

RANGE OF USE -5°C • 35°C – PRICE 29.50 euros

READ ALSO: Oxyburn Postural, the technical underwear that improves the posture of athletes

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

You may also like

The speedway harvest begins. Australian aces and a...

Happy Casa Brindisi, two-month agreement with Tomáš Kyzlink

Veteran star Murray has his sights set on...

Four Cuban Baseball Players Leave National Team During...

The Return of North Korea: Delegation Makes Public...

Alexia Putellas: Fighting for Transparency and Gender Equality...

6th National Meeting of Sport Company Accountants –...

Liverpool Claims Victory in Europa League Group E...

fears for Antoine Dupont overshadow the record performance...

AEK Athens Triumphs in 2023-24 Europa League Debut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy