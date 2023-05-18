P. Berlusconi, Juve is looking for Palladino but he should stay in Monza – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 18 – “Palladino’s future? He should stay in Monza, we’ll talk about it at the end of the season, even if Juventus are looking for him. It will be nice to say no to Juve”. From the microphones of the Roman broadcaster Radio Radio, the honorary president of the Brianza team Paolo Berlusconi, brother of the patron Silvio Berlusconi makes a revelation about the coach, who took over from Giovanni Stroppa, who is doing so much good at the helm of Pessina and his companions.



Then, speaking of other football topics, Paolo Berlusconi revealed that “when we spoke of Maradona at Milan, my brother always said that Diego was a flag, and that flags don’t touch each other, like Francesco Totti at Roma”. “The rivalries? I come from the times of Prisco, in which he said he wished the B for Milan – continued Paolo Berlusconi on ‘Radio Radio’ -, but as a series and not as Berlusconi. The bond between Milan fans and Inter fans is very nice , is teasing but in the friendship and esteem that binds us”. “We are different from Rome – he concludes -, where for the derby there is a slightly more fiery atmosphere and there is perhaps less friendship. We are fundamentally more anti-Juventus”. (HANDLE).

