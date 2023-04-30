Home » Pablo Larrazábal winner, three French in the top 10 in Incheon
Pablo Larrazábal winner, three French in the top 10 in Incheon

The rollercoaster for Pablo Larrazábal. The Spaniard won his eighth victory on the European circuit, this Sunday, in Incheon in South Korea at the end of the fourth round of the Korea Championship. Already on the podium at the end of the third round, the native of Barcelona secured his first place (-12 total) thanks to a final card of 67 (6 birdies, 1 bogey). He is two lengths ahead of the Dane Marcus Helligkilde (-10), author of 7 birdies and a bogey but weighed down by a double bogey at hole number 7.

Sordet and Lorenzo-Vera would have ended well

At -9 total, the podium is completed by a quartet made up of the Scotsman Scott Jamieson, the South Korean Park Sanghyun, some of whose shots delighted the local spectators present around the course, the Spaniard Jorge Campillo and the Dutchman Joost Luiten . The last two cities made a good comeback this Sunday thanks to two cards of 65.

In 7th place (-8), we find Robert MacIntyre. Leader before starting the last lap, the Scot failed to do better than a score in par. At his side are two Frenchmen: Clément Sordet and Mike Lorenzo-Vera. The two tricolors completed their fourth round with a record of 68, both registering 6 birdies and 2 bogeys.

Ko climbs into the top 10

Another Frenchman climbed into the top 10. This is Jeong weon Ko, 10th. Author of 4 birdies and a bogey, the 25-year-old player was mainly carried by his eagle made on the gong at hole number 18. At -7 total, he is accompanied by Andy Sullivan, Junghwan Lee and Kyungnam Kang. Among the other French representatives involved, Antoine Rozner and Romain Langasque finish 21st (-5), Alexander Levy ranks 32nd (-4), Robin Sciot-Siegrist is 49th (-1), while Matthieu Pavon and Julien Guerrier rank 52nd (by total).

