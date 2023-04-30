Pablo Larrazábal winner, three French in the top 10 in Incheon

The rollercoaster for Pablo Larrazábal. The Spaniard won his eighth victory on the European circuit, this Sunday, in Incheon in South Korea at the end of the fourth round of the Korea Championship. Already on the podium at the end of the third round, the native of Barcelona secured his first place (-12 total) thanks to a final card of 67 (6 birdies, 1 bogey). He is two lengths ahead of the Dane Marcus Helligkilde (-10), author of 7 birdies and a bogey but weighed down by a double bogey at hole number 7.