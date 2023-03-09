Bryan Fischer College Football Writer

Note: Bryan Fischer is sharing takeaways on the action throughout the Pac-12 Tournament.

Game 2: No. 5 Washington State 69, No. 12 California 52

LAS VEGAS – It was really only a matter of when — not if — No. 5 Washington State would put away 12th-seeded California in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Cougars didn’t wait long as it turns out, using a 9-0 spurt midway through the first half to end up running away with a comfortable win on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. The Bears never led in the game and trailed by as many as 21 points.

Jabe Mullins had 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting behind the arc to pace a balanced Wazzu scoring effort that featured four players in double-figures. Forward Andrej Jakimovski was also one of five players to knock down a three-pointer to help push the team’s winning streak to seven in a row and keep hopes of an elusive NCAA bid alive for another day.

Here are three other thoughts from Washington State’s victory in Vegas:

1. The End of the Mark Fox Era?

To put it mildly, it’s been a dreadful season in Berkeley for the men’s basketball program and Wednesday’s result was notable for fans only with respect to it marking the merciful end to the current campaign. The Bears’ 3-29 overall record is the worst in school history, and they capped off things by winning just once since the calendar turned to 2023.

Against the Cougs, Cal shot just 34%, gave up plenty of easy baskets and caused head coach Mark Fox to look exasperated more than once — such as when there were just four players on the floor in the second half for a few possessions.

There were already questions about Fox’s future in charge coming into the week and the performance did him few favors as school brass has a decision to make in the next few days about moving forward for another go-around or making a change at the top. The longtime Nevada and Georgia coach has never finished above 8th in the Pac-12 standings since his arrival in 2019 and sits at just 38-87 overall leading the Bears

School finances are, as ever, an issue at California but most in the industry view the loss to WSU as the end of the Fox era and the start of a difficult head coaching search ahead.

2. Washington State rests up some

Head coach Kyle Smith would have preferred if the Cougars could have nabbed a bye to the quarterfinals and rested up but, all things considered, taking on the worst team in the league in the opening round wasn’t a bad consolation. The team got into a rhythm early on and never seemed to look back, which allowed them to rest some of the starters with over 10 minutes left in the game.

In total, nine guys ended up seeing time on the court in Vegas as the rotation was active and Smith liberally went to the bench. Nobody even sniffed foul trouble during what amounted to a pretty routine win where Wazzu never really was threatened with losing.

3. Ducks on Deck

The win for Washington State sets up a big game at 2:30 pm PT on Thursday against an Oregon team also fighting for an outside shot at an NCAA Tournament bid. Both are firmly on the bubble, with many experts projecting the Ducks are either in line for a First Four bid or among the first four teams out of the field.

The Cougars likely need to win four games in four days to end up making the big dance but a strong showing the rest of the way will at least cause some consideration given the way injuries impacted the team earlier in the season. WSU is among the hottest teams in the country right now and their three-point shooting gives them a chance every time they’re on the court.

Washington State won the only meeting with Oregon during the regular season, a 68-65 thriller in Pullman, but know that the tournament environment and the pressure of going on a run in March make for much tougher outing tomorrow at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 1: Colorado 74, Washington 66

Tad Boyle has had a lot of success as head coach at Colorado, but for whatever reason Mike Hopkins’ Washington squad has proven to be a bit of a bogey team for the Buffs lately.

The Huskies swept the regular season series in 2022-23 and proved to be an equally tricky opponent as the No. 8 seed in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena, mounting an eight-point second-half comeback before the ninth-seeded Buffaloes escaped with a 74-66 win to survive and advance another day in Las Vegas.

First-team All-Pac-12 forward Tristan da Silva led the way for CU on both ends of the court with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting while chipping in with several key defensive plays as well. Sophomore Julian Hammond also stepped up down the stretch, picking up some of the slack in the absence of guard KJ Simpson (illness) with a game and career-high 21 points.

Luke O’Brien’s 3-pointer (for a season-high tying 13 points) with 1:15 left ultimately proved to be the key to the victory in the dying seconds after the two sides traded baskets.

Keion Brooks Jr. and Cole Bajema both scored a team-high 16 points for Washington, but it just wasn’t enough to come back from a dreadful first half that saw the team shoot 27% from the floor.

Colorado now keeps their March Madness hopes alive but move onto the quarterfinals on Thursday against top-seeded UCLA. The Bruins won both meetings during the regular season, including a hard-fought 60-56 victory in Boulder two weeks ago.

Here are three other thoughts from Colorado’s win over Washington:

1. Huskies comeback falls short

Opening games in any tournament can lead to a few nerves, especially with a fairly inexperienced group on the big stage. That seemed to be the case for Washington amid a very slow start in the first half. Bench scoring was nearly non-existent before the break and five turnovers contributed to an inability to get much going offensively in a rough opening 20 minutes.

Still, the Huskies looked much different after emerging out of the locker room at halftime and used a 27-18 run in the first 10 minutes to eventually take their first lead of the game. Brooks’ shooting really started to heat up, while Bajema knocked down a trio of 3-pointers to breath some life into the purple-clad crowd that dotted T-Mobile Arena. Koren Johnson chipped in with 15 points by the time the buzzer sounded, including six key free throws to keep things close.

Defensive changes were also notable, as the team’s trademark zone went away for long stretches in the second half in favor of a rare man-to-man look. As much as it helped get UW back into the game, however, Colorado eventually adjusted and really began to attack down low as they pulled away in the final ninety seconds.

“We didn’t rebound,” lamented head coach Mike Hopkins, having been outrebounded 39-30. “They killed us in the paint. There were too many plays down the stretch.”

"We didn't rebound," lamented head coach Mike Hopkins, having been outrebounded 39-30. "They killed us in the paint. There were too many plays down the stretch."

2. Hopkins watch begins as his mentor retires

Speaking of the Huskies head coach, all eyes now turn to athletic director Jennifer Cohen regarding his future. Hopkins is 101-91 across six seasons in Montlake and has just one NCAA Tournament bid to show for it (back in 2019). The .500 ending to the current campaign was not any show of progress on the court and many around the Pacific Northwest are wondering if the outcome in Sin City may have sealed the embattled coach’s fate

“I take full responsibility for this season,” said Hopkins. “It’s not our standard. There’s no one more disappointed than me. We underperformed.”

The 53-year-old does still have several years remaining on his contract, with a reported buyout of several million dollars, but the fan base and boosters have grown restless amid continued setbacks in one of the main revenue-producing sports at the school.

Whatever happens with Hopkins, the Washington coach set aside feelings about his future after being taken aback upon hearing another coach was shown the door earlier in the day after Syracuse announced the retirement of Jim Boeheim.

“That’s a shock,” said Hopkins. “He’s a legend.”

Hopkins played for Boeheim in the early 1990’s before serving as an assistant on the Orange’s staff with the Hall of Famer from 1995 until being hired at Washington in 2017.

3. Big challenge ahead for Buffs

Colorado has done some damage in the Pac-12 Tournament over the years, but the team understands what awaits them in the quarterfinal tomorrow will be a far bigger challenge than what Washington presented on Wednesday afternoon.

“UCLA’s a different animal,” Boyle said. “They’re the best team in the league.”

The Bruins will be without star defender Jaylen Clark after he suffered a reported Achilles injury but will still be quite dangerous as the look to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament so that they can be right back in Vegas in two weeks for the West Regional.

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

