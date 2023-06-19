Pacers e Kings tra i team in corsa per OG Anunoby

Second Hoopshype several franchises are monitoring the Toronto Raptors to understand how they will move on the market, which is about to come alive with the start of the week leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft.

The doubt about the plans of the Front Office led by Ujiri is always the same, it is not clear whether it will continue to focus on the current group or if it will begin a reconstruction around Scottie Barnes.

VanVleet and Poeltl will become Free Agents, while Gary Trent Jr has yet to decide whether or not to exercise the Player Option for next season.

The most coveted player on the Canadian team is OG Anunoby, a versatile forward with 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.9 steals last year.

Michael Scotto reveals that several teams are in discussions with the Raptors over Anunoby, including the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings.

The Pacers, according to recent rumors, would also be willing to deprive themselves of the N.7 pick of the next Draft in order to get their hands on a winger for the starting five.

The Memphis Grizzlies are also always looking for reinforcements on the perimeter, ready to sell a package with several first picks in the right deal.

Anunoby will earn around 18.6 million for next season, while for 2024-25 he has a Player Option of 19.9 million.

