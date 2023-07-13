Padel also “breaks through” on social media: over 50 million accounts worldwide

That padel-mania crosses the length and breadth of the five continents is hardly news anymore. However, the fact that it also does so on a social level proves even more how the diffusion and popularity of the discipline probably know no boundaries. According to data released by Meta Platforms Inc. (owner of the social networks Facebook and Instagram) which cover a male and female population aged between 13 and 65, there are over 52 million Instagram and Facebook accounts on five continents following the padel, 41% of which are women. The Mr Padel Paddle Observatory carried out the study on about 200 nations of the planet.

The great protagonist is Europe with around 28.5 million followers, followed by America with 18.4 million, Asia (3.7), Africa (1.2) and Oceania with almost 700,000 accounts. In the Old Continent there are the first two countries in the world of this special ranking: Spain with around 11.4 million and Italy (4.4), followed by Sweden with 2.9 million, France with 1.5 and from Denmark with 1.2. More delayed, but with a clearly growing trend, Germany and the United Kingdom (0.9).

In America, the leading nation is, predictably, Argentina with 3.3 million followers, followed by Chile with 3.1 and tied by Mexico and the United States with 2.5 million fans each.

With regard to the Asian continent, considered the one with potentially the greatest growth margins, the group is led by India (0.8), Japan (0.4) and the United Arab Emirates (0.3).

Africa lagged behind, with almost half of shovel lovers concentrated in Egypt; even if nations such as South Africa (180,000 social enthusiasts) and Morocco (160,000) are starting to emerge.

Fans in Oceania are obviously mostly present in Australia (500,000) and growing.

If followers are compared to the number of the population, the first nation is Sweden with one follower for every 3.6 inhabitants; the Scandinavian country precedes Spain (4.1), Andorra and Denmark in this ranking.

