Padel, also Gianfranco Zola at the Memorial Galeazzi

Wednesday 30 May, at 11, the Assostampa conference room – via Barone Rossi, n. 29, Cagliari – hosts the press conference of the Giampiero Galeazzi Memorial padel tournament. The event will be held in Arzachena from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 June in the Skg Arena and Padel Deer-Porto Cervo facilities. The Memorial is curated by Aics and Ussi, sponsored by the Sardinia Region, Odg, Fnsi, Ussi, Aics, University of Cagliari, FederCusi, Sport and health, Lega Serie B, Figc-Lnd Sardinia, municipalities of Arzachena, Tempio and Cagliari. The works are in media partnership with Rai.

Participants and speakers

The conference was attended by the regional councilor for sport and public education, Andrea Biancareddu, i presidents di Assostampa, Order of Journalists, Ussi Sardegna and Aics Cagliari, Simonetta Selloni, Francesco Birocchi, Paolo Mastino and Andrea Lobina. Also waited the president of Coni, Bruno Perra and the Sport and Health-Sardinia delegate, Stefano Esu. The theme “Memory and current events in journalism” is the setting for the course that opens the Memorial on Thursday 15 June in Arzachena.

Meanwhile, the literary competition for the schools of Arzachena and Tempio is proceeding. Expected free padel starter test for young people. In 2022, in Cagliari, we opened with the videos of Fiorello, the greeting of the Olympic champions Josefa Idem and Daniele Masala. They played in Cagliari Gianfranco Zola, Alessia Mancini, Christian Brocchi, Pierluigi Casiraghi, Dario Marcolin, Leonardo Metalli, Massimo Rastelli, Flaminia Bolzan, David Suazo, the champions of the 1970 Cagliari championship.

The presentation in Rome

At Coni, with the president Giovanni Malagòtook part in the presentation press conference Gianluca e Susanna Galeazzithe presidents and delegates of Ussi, Aics, Serie B football league and FederCusi, Gianfranco Coppola, Andrea Lobina, Paolo Nacarlo and Antonio Dima. The Olympic champion Daniele Masala, the former CONI general secretary and FIGC commissioner took part, Robert Fabbricinithe delegates of the Sardinia Region, which finances the projectRenato Serra and Laura Tascedda (general manager and director of the regional Department of Sport and Public Education), municipality of Arzachena, Cristina Usai and Nicola Occhioni (deputy mayor and councilor for public education), the correspondent of Tg1-Rai, Leonardo Metalli. Iacopo Volpi, new director of Rai Sport, took care of the moderation.