Padel in Costa Smeralda in the memory of Giampiero Galeazzi, Zola: “Unforgettable journalist”. Here are the winners.

Under the gaze attentive by Gianluca Galeazzi, the pairs Metalli-Lo Cascio and Bolzan-Giorgi were awarded, respectively in themale and female sectionthe main scoreboard of the second edition of the padel Memorial named after Giampiero Galeazzi.

After the qualifying phase, which was held from Thursday to Friday in the SKG Arena in Arzachenathe finals have been hosted since Padel Deer of Porto Cervo on the afternoon of Saturday 17 June 2023. On the shields also the pairs Maini-Frongia and Gaia-Uccheddu who respectively won the “master” and “A+B” sections of the tournament that involved journalists from all over Italy, former footballers and personalities from the world of entertainment.

At the award ceremony, which was held on the fields of Padel Deer Gianfranco Zola, the journalist, also took part RAI Simona Rolandi and the Mayor of Arzachena Roberto Ragnedda who also had the opportunity to attend the performance of disabled children. Galeazzi was remembered during the ceremony with some anecdotes told by Zola and his son Gianluca Galeazzi.

Zola recalled his first meeting with Galeazzi: “After my first goal for Napoli, against Atalanta, I found myself submerged in the underpass by a giant. It was Giampiero Galeazzi. I recognized him from the news reports for the national team, tennis and rowing. It was my first interview in Serie A. Maradona and Careca loved it too. An unforgettable journalist”. Then it was Gianluca Galeazzi’s turn who added: “My father left indelible moments. I was a kid, I remember seeing Juve-Ajax in the grandstand at the Olimpico with Trapattoni explaining the forms to me and telling me that “Giampiero” would have told it like this too”. But also Tino

Thus ended one three days dedicated to the memory of a great journalist like Giampiero Galeazzi but also to sport, social inclusion and education. In fact, the middle schools of Tempio and Arzachena who took part in the competition were involved literature dedicated to the theme of memory. “To be able to comment on tennis, we start from what Giampiero did” explained Stefano Meloccaro, voice of tennis on Sky and Radio Capital.

the demonstration, created by AICS Cagliari thanks to the contribution of the Sardinia Region, represented during the phases of the event, by the Regional Councillors Andrea Piras and Alice Aronias well as by the director general of the Department of Sport, Renato Serra, by Laura Tascedda and Andrea Floris, it had the patronage of the Municipalities of Arzachena, Tempio and Cagliari, of the national Ussi and Sardinia, of the FNSI, CONI, Sport and Health, FIGC, LND, CIPNES, FederCusi and the RaiSport partnership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

