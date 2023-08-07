Padel, Tapia and Coello win the Premier Major of Mendoza

The Argentine and the Spaniard win their 13th trefeo of the season by beating the only couple who have managed to put them in difficulty this season in a hard-fought final only in the second set. An ascertained dominance that of the number 1s in the world this season

The dictatorship of the Golden Boys also continues in Argentina. Strong term, for heaven’s sake, but one that best describes what the number 1s in world padel are doing this season just can’t think of. Tapia and Coello (still them, still them, and who else?) they also cannibalize the fourth major of the Premier Padel circuitthe Argentinian one from Mendoza, and take theirs home Thirteenth trophy of an already memorable year (and we’re only a little over halfway there). After knocking out in two sets, of which the second won with a peremptory and easy 6-2, the former number 1 in the world Lebron-Galan, however in clear recovery, Arturito and the Mozart of Catamarca continued their work of demolishing their opponents, beating their bitterest enemies of this season in a hard-fought final only in the second set, those Stupaczuk e Di Nenno who, even if only twice out of the 10 matches played, were practically the only ones who managed to get the better of the two champions since they decided to team up for rewrite all the numbers of the world padel. Because that’s what Tapia and Coello are doing. Something that has never been seen before. Fruit of a disarming technical dominance, imperious aggression under the net, unmatched arrogance and physical arrogance, impeccable tactical choices and defenses bordering on perfection. Result: they are absolutely unplayable. And they always win. Almost annoying for how strong and disruptive they are. But gladdening the eyes of the many enthusiasts who manage to enjoy a padel almost always taken to the limits of the impossible.

A first set dominated

Also in Mendoza, therefore, it is Tapia and Coello who raise their arms to the sky. But the feeling that remains at the end of another evening of padel domination is that everyone already knew it after all. The fans in the stands first, in whose eyes there was a mixture of fear and timid hope of being able to see a hard-fought final. But even the same Stupa and of Nenno who, like the Super Pibes they are, always put all their competitive determination into play (in addition to the remarkable technical contents), but today they showed up in the arena almost exhausted, strangely silent (especially by Nenno) and less combative than usual. And in fact the first set slips away almost on velvet for the highly favored Golden Boys, more disruptive and disarming than ever, who find the break at the first opportunity (immediately going 3-0), keep it until 5-2 and then close by stealing for the second time the serve to one’s opponents, always forced to at least the advantages in each round of service. There is no story Tapia and Coello are just too strong in every way: from above, as everyone knows, but also from below (Stupa and Di Nenno set up the match trying to lift as little as possible so as not to expose themselves to powerful smashes loaded with kicks), in defense, in choices, of pure technique and imagination. In all.

In the second there is game

But, as mentioned, the Super Pibes are the Super Pibes, they never give up by nature and then, this season, they have always been the only ones who managed to beat the two aliens. And then it happens that Stupa and Di Nenno decide to return to the field much more charged compared to the first set and, perhaps also due to a natural decrease in tension of the undisputed rulers, they manage to gnaw a little play and security from their opponents, even touching the break in the very first game. It is a clear signal, small but always a signal, that the public couldn’t wait to grasp: the match, at least for a set, can be serious. After missing the 0-1 shot, Stupa and Di Nenno don’t give up and continue to fight like madmen, somehow managing to stay attached to the match and their rounds of service, ferrying the public, now finally in ecstasy, until 6-6 which is a prelude to the tie break. In which the Super Pibes also pick up the thrill of a set point, which ended up on the back glass after an almost impossible block by Di Nenno. It is the last gasp of a match that in the second set, between almost impossible blows, attacks with white weapons and a rare ruthlessness, was beautiful and ennobled a tournament all too easily dominated by two phenomenal boys. Who in the end, as has often happened in recent months, embrace almost in tears in the center of the field. 13 tournaments won: 10 in the World Padel Tour and 3 (out of 4) in Premier Padel. They are the strongest. The most dominant. The most disarming. But this too is sport, and when it is exalted by 4 champions of the caliber of those seen on the field in Mendoza, even if the result is what everyone expected, one can only come out with shining eyes and full of compliments. So much for the dictatorship.

