The women conquer the record thanks to the 2-1 against Portugal. Men knocked out against Belgium, they will play for ninth place

A touch of blue also in Dubai. The women’s ItalPadel beat Portugal 2-1 and qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup from before the group. Today he will challenge Germany for a place in the semifinals. The passage of the round had already arrived on Tuesday thanks to the double 3-0 against the Netherlands and Mexico, but the victory against the Portuguese also sanctioned the passage from the top of the class, thus avoiding the favorite Spain (they have won the last four editions of the world championship, seven in total).

Avanti — Today, from 12.00 Italian time, the blue of Marcela Ferrari will face off against the Germans. The goal is to equal the third place of 2021. If successful, in fact, the blue should challenge Argentina, another favorite along with Spain. Tuesday’s duel against Portugal was crucial and was brought home. Chiara Pappacena and Giorgia Marchetti opened the trio of matches by beating Helena Machado and Sofia Araujo in three sets (3-6 6-3 7-5). Katia Rodrigues and Ana Catarina Nogueira, however, won the second match against Giulia Sussarello and Roberta Vinci, beaten 6-4 7-6. To determine the blue success were Emily Stellato and Carolina Orsi, good at defeating Catarina Castro and Patricia Ribeiro without difficulty (6-2 6-1). Clear victory and first place in the safe.

Men ko — Nothing to do for Sciorilli’s boys instead, who will play against Ecuador for ninth place. The men’s ItalPadel leaves the group after the defeat against Belgium (2-1). In the opening match Daniele Cattaneo and Riccardo Sinicropi ended up ko against Maxime Deloyer and Laurent Montoisy (4-6 6-1 6-4), while Marcelo Capitani and Denis Perino were unable to contain Clement Geens and Jerome Peeters, victorious in two set without particular problems (6-1 6-2). Finally, Marco Cassetta and Simone Cremona won the only blue success, beating Jeremy Gala and Alec Witmeur in the last match (7-6 7-5). See also Francesco Totti in Poltu Quatu for the Lexus Padel Vip Cup

November 3 – 09:16

