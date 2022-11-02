After the 3-0 with the Netherlands, the women’s ItalPadel repeats itself with Mexico and advances to the next round. The boys from Sciorilli, on the other hand, defeated by the favorite Argentina, will have to beat Belgium on Wednesday to go through the group

The women’s ItalPadel passes the turn. Marcela Ferrari’s blues trim another 3-0 after the one against Holland, beat Mexico and advance to the quarterfinals with one day to spare, even if the last match will be essential to finish the group in first place.

Women ahead — At the Aviation Club in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, women’s Italy starts immediately strong with Emily Stellato and Carolina Petrelli, the latter making her world debut with the blue jersey: dry 6-1 6-3 to Natalia Blanco and Emma Reyes, before the second success by Carolina Orsi and Valentina Tommasi, both Roman, good at getting rid of Adriana Canepa and Michelle Rullan with an equally dry 6-2 6-0. Chiara Pappacena and Giorgia Marchetti completed the victory by beating Ana Maria Cabrejas and Ana Paula De La Pena 6-1 6-2. There was no story. Roberta Vinci and Giulia Sussarello remained at rest. Now, with Portugal’s victory over Holland, the blue will have to beat the Lusitanians to win the first place in the group (today at 12). Whoever wins avoids Spain.

ko with Argentina — Let’s move on to men. On stage against Argentina of the champions, favorites together with Spain for the final victory (same speech also for women), Sciorilli’s boys came out with a dry 3-0, but with three brilliant tests despite the defeat. Marco Cassetta and Simone Cremona lost 6-4 6-2 against Agustin Tapia and Martin Di Nenno, while Riccardo Sinicropi and Giulio Graziotti (debut) left the field defeated against Federico Chingotto and Fernando Belasteguin (6-3 6-2) . The Daniele Cattaneo / Lorenzo Di Giovanni tandem ended 6-3 6-4 against Sanyo Gutierrez and Juan Tello, playing a high-intensity match despite Argentina’s knockout in the quarterfinals, while Italy will play against Belgium on Wednesday. The second will challenge one between France and Paraguay. See also Volleyball, women, Nations League, Italy overwhelms Holland

