Paderborn leaves points in Sandhausen

Status: 04/24/2023 00:00

In the 2nd Bundesliga, SC Paderborn will have to bury their last hopes of promotion. At the bottom of the table SV Sandhausen, the SCP only got one point.

On Sunday (04/23/2023) Sandhausen and Paderborn parted with 2: 2 (1: 2). Florent Muslija first converted a direct free kick to give Ostwestfalen the lead (19th) and then put on for Maximilian Rohr (27th). But Sandhausen equalized with goals from Kemal Ademi (31st) and Franck Evina (48th).

To the live ticker: Sandhausen against Paderborn

arrow right

29th matchday

arrow right

SC Paderborn, who are fourth (47 points), missed out on staying close to Hamburger SV in the relegation zone (56). Sandhausen is still in 18th place, the saving shore is four points away. There are still five games to play.

Paderborn’s Muslija conjures up: free-kick goal and assist

Paderborn controlled everything from the start. At first, however, the SCP hardly came into the danger zone against defensive sand houses. The Paderborn superiority was shown in numbers: 70 percent possession of the ball, while the SVS did running work in midfield pressing.

The can opener for Paderborn came from a direct free kick from Muslija, SVS goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was caught on the wrong foot. A little later, Rohr played a picture-perfect one-two with Muslija and lobbed the ball into the goal. In the stadium no one “bet” on Sandhausen anymore, said SVS coach Gerhard Kleppinger.

Steep passes cause problems for Paderborn

But the SVS, which had been inferior for a long time, was also efficient. Sandhausen used a bad pass from Bashir Humphreys in Paderborn’s play structure, followed by a deep ball from Bekir El-Zein to Ademi, who celebrated his first goal of the season.

Sandhausen’s new coach Gerhard Kleppinger replaced Ademi at half-time. However, the SVS did not lose their goal threat, because Joker Evina also entered the list of goalscorers – again after a mistake in the SCP build-up game by Felix Platte, El-Zein again brought the deep pass.

Balanced final phase in Sandhausen

As a result, the game was balanced because Sandhausen took courage and invested more. The pressing of the Kleppinger team also shifted significantly further forward.

After a long dry spell without any offensive scenes worth mentioning, Muslija hit the post again with a direct free kick (73′). Not much happened on either side.

Paderborn’s pipe almost scored the golden goal with a header (90+4). In the end, however, the result was “embarrassing”, said Paderborn’s coach Lukas Kwasniok.

Basement duel for Sandhausen, SCP receives Braunschweig

On Matchday 30, SV Sandhausen will again be fighting for vital points in the relegation battle at home against Regensburg (Sunday, 1.30 p.m.). And Paderborn welcomes Eintracht Braunschweig (Friday, 6.30 p.m.).