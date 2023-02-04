He waited 17 years to get justice. The nightmare for Michele Padovano it ended because the former Juventus and national team player is innocent and was not part of an organization that trafficked in drugs. He was acquitted of all charges. Padovano’s name had come up in a vast proceeding for international drug trafficking that began in Turin in 2006. The former Juventus player had been arrested on heavy charges of having financed drug trafficking from Spain to Italy managed by childhood friend Luca Mosole (sentenced to 6 years and 8 months, ed). Michele Padovano he served 3 months in prison and 8 under house arrest, but has always declared himself “unrelated to the disputed facts”. The Cassation had canceled the sentence in 2021, now the acquittal of the Court of Appeal of Turin at the end of the second appeal process.

“When I was acquitted I burst into tears”

A very long judicial process that ruined Padovano’s life. “The phone rang and I heard this beautiful phrase: ‘Michele, you’ve been acquitted’. I swear I didn’t understand anything anymore, so much happiness took over – the former striker told Tuttosport -. There are no words that can convey the idea of ​​that moment. I burst into tears together with my wife Adriana and my son Denis and it was a very long hug.”If I slept the first night innocent? Not very much. I kept waking up. And I think that’s going to be the case for a while yet,” she added.

“The arrest and prison were a trauma”

“Worst moment? There have been many, first of all the arrest and prison, a trauma – Padovano said -. But I must say that I have not lived a single day of these 17 years in which I have managed not to think about my story that took on different contours each time“.

“Vialli called me every week”

Padovano played until 2001, then he took on the role of sports manager. He wore the Juventus shirt from 1995 to 1997 winning practically everything: a Scudetto, a Champions League, an Intercontinental Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and two League Super Cups. In his career too Naples, Genoa, Cosenza and Reggiana and a presence in the national team. After his arrest, two players have been close to him: Gianluca Vialli, who disappeared a month ago, and Gianluca Presicci. “Vialli was my partner in Juventus. An outstanding man. Since my arrest, my wife called every week to find out how I was doing. A true friend. As well as Gianluca Presiciwho played with me in Cosenza and has always been close to me”.