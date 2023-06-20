Paez and Morath reconfirm themselves at the BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites 2023 – Sport Marketing News

Already from the conference on the eve it was understood that the BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites would be a high-level race, thanks to a parterre de rois with the best interpreters in the world of mountain bike marathon trials. And the expectations in this thirteenth edition have been confirmed.

It was the Colombian who put his signature in the roll of honor of the 2023 edition of the BMW HERO Südtirol Dolomites for the eighth time Leon Hector Leonardo Paezwho covered the “long” route of 86 kilometers with a difference in altitude of 4,500 meters, in a time of 4:29.05.9.

«I’m extremely happy with this victory, because for me it’s a very important race and one that has seen me grow – says Paez a few moments after crossing the finish line – and every year I always find the motivation to return to the mountains, the people and the HERO organization».

A first place conquered with determination, managing to put rivals of the absolute level behind it, such as Samuel Porro of the Wilier Pirelli Factory Team, who finished his performance in 4:36.29.9, who repeated the second position as in 2021. The Colombian third Diego Arias Raven of Team Futura ASD detached from the winner by 7’34”. Respectively in fourth and fifth position, the Austrian Daniel Geismayrteammate of Porro and the Czech Martin Stosek del Canyon Northwave MTB Team.

The race report tells that after the initial skirmishes on the Danterciepes climb and towards Pralongià, the five competitors maintained a pace collaborating up to the foot of the deadly Ornella climb, where Paez accelerated out of the woods with an advantage of almost 4 minutes on the pursuers and former escape companions. Paez’s subsequent rides were a lonely ride to his eighth HERO win. At the finish, his advantage was 7’24” over Porro and Arias Cuervo.

The spectacle on the 60-kilometre track with 3,200 meters in altitude where the elite athletes put themselves to the test was no less. The first to arrive in the square of Selva Val Gardena, which has always celebrated the winners of the HERO, is for the second year in a row the German Adelheid Morathby Team Mount7 with a time of 3:58.59.5.

«Once the race started I didn’t know what to expect, I was tired but I was fine – declares Morath – and therefore I was cautious right from the start to have control of my race». Despite her cautious attitude, the German raced alone right from the first ascent of Passo Gardena. However, with this result I can say that I surprised even myself, because I didn’t feel totally rested after last week’s race in Finale Ligure» concludes the German.

The Lithuanian climbed to the second step of the women’s podium Katazina Pine of the Torpado Factory Team, who finished his performance in 4:02.07,4, conquering his fourth HERO podium. The home athlete closes the podium, Sandra Mairhofer, the ASD Granbike Velo Club athlete finished the race in 4:02.57. They follow in fourth and fifth place, Stephanie Dorn del Canyon Northwave MTB Team e Lejla Njemčević of Team Allebike, currently the number 1 in the world ranking who had promised a battle the day before.

Also present at this exciting edition of HERO Vincent Nibali who, after his incredible career as a professional on the road, took up the HERO challenge to test himself on the climbs he used to ride on asphalt until last year. With a time of 5:22.32.1, signed on the 86-kilometre course, he was greeted with an ovation as he crossed the finish line: «It was a really tough test, but I’m satisfied that I took part in it. I took my own pace, but also enjoyed the wonderful panorama of the Dolomites» commented the Shark of Messina. The classification places him in 40th position, a positive result in light of the numerous commitments of recent months that have kept him away from specific preparation for a marathon like the HERO.

The London 2012 Olympic medalist also pedaled alongside Nibali, Marcus Aurelius Fontana who defended himself well on a track that he himself described as “crazy” on the eve of the race: the biker from Castel Arquato finished in 53rd place, winning above all the challenge of completing a test as tough as the HERO.

The Dolomites and Selva Val Gardena celebrated the sporting passion represented by 40 countries, to underline once again the international character of this which has become an appointment “to do at least once in a lifetime” for every biker. Numerous stories were also consumed in this large platoon, such as that of Charles Stay who after a long career abroad returned to Italy and ran to raise funds for the Community of Sant’Egidio. In the race too Clare Ciuffiniborn in 1985, ambassador of the American bicycle company sponsor of HERO and who has competed in a technical discipline such as mountain biking, she who comes from the amateur road world.

