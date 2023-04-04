Paganese crashes Cassino fourth in the standings with a 6-1 with no replies. So the head-to-head continues, point by point, with Sorrento paired with the Azzurrostellati at the top of the standings. Present in about fifty the cassinati, most of which gathered in support of the team behind their banners. Once again the Paganese are commendable for numbers and quality, in this season full of satisfactions on the pitch but not so easy in the stands, due to repercussions and repressions following the well-known facts of the match against Casertana.

Photo by Davide Gallo