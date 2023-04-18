A perfectly fitting pop quote from Paganese who, paraphrasing the Sanremo “Superheroes” by Mr. Rain, invites all the blue-starred people to join in supporting the team up to overcome even hurricanes. The storm seriously hits the “Marcello Torre” and conditions at least the dispute in the stands, keeping away the most undecided. Neither the visiting fans give in to the weather, who show up with a small squad in their intended sector and least of all the home ultras who, closing ranks, become the authors of the usual cheering a little less colorful than on other occasions but no less participated and continuous. The team in the field, on the other hand, does not let itself be touched by the hurricane but is itself a hurricane that overwhelms Real Monterotondo Scalo with a dry 4-0, remaining leaders three lengths ahead of the chasing Sorrento. Resuming the so badly lost C is the imperative of obligation.

Photo by Pier Paolo Sacco