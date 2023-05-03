Blow by blow, match after match, the long-distance battle between Paganese and Sorrento continues for the victory of this group G of Serie D and with it, ensure the return to Serie C. High anticipation for this match as announced by various banners around for the city and at kick-off, the “Marcello Torre” condenses all his passion and the expectations of a whole fan base in the beautiful initial choreography. A curve cover depicting a group of knights with the banners of the various groups of the Curve, surrounded by a carpet of blue cards. To complete and give even more meaning, the phrase on the banner: “Amor patriae nostra lex” which, translated from Latin, would more or less mean that “Love for our country is our law”. All really very nice, from the idea to the success up to its deepest meaning.

On the pitch Paganese wins with the most classic of results, a 2-0 to which Sorrento responds with a 2-1 to the detriment of Lupa Frascati. If the extra motivations of the choreography and the heartfelt cheering of the day were also secretly propitiatory, with the hope perhaps of celebrating the coveted goal at home, with the distances in the standings remaining reduced to a single point, everything is therefore postponed to last, decisive day. Paganese engaged on the Tivoli field and Sorrento at Angri’s home, both opponents still heavily involved in the fight not to relegate, so a close fight until the last ball, until the final triple whistle, is expected. And, needless to say, the fans with their support could be decisive.

Pier Paolo Sacco