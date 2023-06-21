Pagani Automobili launches a celebratory video on the occasion of its 25th anniversary – Sport Marketing News

For the three days of celebrations dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Pagani Carsthe Brand has created a celebratory video that tells of a journey that began in the 60s in Argentina and then continued in the heart of the Motor Valley. The story of Horacio Pagani, of his dream, of a community of industrious and creative people. A production that wants, first of all, to thank those who have believed in the project from the outset: customers, colleagues, collaborators and the many enthusiasts around the world. It is precisely this “extended” family that allows, every day, to transform thoughts, gestures and words into the features of a vaster and each time unique design. Owning a Pagani means continuing to experience the emotion of driving and exchanging experiences, continuing to entrust it to precious hands capable of preserving and improving it over time.

The video is available here

