PAVIA

First test, Friday evening, for the Sanmaurense Pavia, committed to the PalaRavizza (ball at two hours 21) with the Now Academy Vigevano. «Like last year we will have a high level preseason – explains captain Edoardo Pagetti – by playing four friendlies against C gold teams. It will be an opportunity to compare ourselves with better equipped and higher category teams, in order to already understand at what level we are, as well as putting fuel in our legs. On a personal level what do I expect? I feel good physically and I hope to do well, although I would be much happier if the team achieved the goals set. It would be a great thrill to get the jump in the Interregionale, given that I was part of both the group promoted to Serie D in 2010) and to C silver in 2019 ».

Pagetti, in his fifth season with Edimes, takes stock after the first week of preparation. “It was an intense start – explains the 30-year-old playmaker from Pavia – The first part of the training was more focused on athletic and physical preparation with the trainer Luca Rivò, even if we have already started working with the ball, which is important because we begin immediately to pick up the pace of the game ». A Sanmaurense built with clear objectives: «The roster is of value – says Pagetti – we aim to have an excellent season. It is important to have maintained the core of players of 2021-22, after a good championship, in which we went out in the playoff semifinals, yielding to Marnatese, a much more prepared team than us. The new grafts have been carefully made to improve the details and are of quality, all used to playing in this category or higher, like Maghet and Viero. The roster is large, with 12 elements capable of holding the field “.—