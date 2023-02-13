The fun and adrenaline that winter sports are able to give go hand in hand with the possibility of incurring not only trauma, but also pain after skiing and snowboarding that arise after a day on the slopes and continue for a few days.

Paolo Torneri, physiotherapist and co-founder of FisioScience – the training platform for physiotherapists which has now also become a community – explains how to prevent and treat post-ski problemswith an eye to athletic preparation and the protections that must never be missing.

Pain after skiing? Here’s how to get them through

Snow sports, such as skiing and snowboarding, fascinate millions of people every year, both amateurs and professionals: going down the snow-covered slopes in fact gives a unique feeling of freedom and a good dose of adrenaline, while the mountain landscape is a real treat for the eyes. These factors mean that every year the ski resorts register a high number of visitors, enthusiasts who however may also have to deal with the possibility of incurring trauma, injuries and pain after skiing and snowboarding.

Direct and indirect trauma

There are various types of traumas and they differ according to one’s level of preparation. Indeed, it can be encountered direct and indirect trauma: the former are represented, for example, by simple falls, more frequent in amateur skiers who often do not train during the year. The latter, on the other hand, can arrive without real contact, often for the more experienced, such as, for example, injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament. For the latter trauma, in particular, the recovery time is very long and varies from 9 to 12 months.

Password: prevention

Paolo Torneri, physiotherapist and co-founder of FisioScience, emphasizes the importance of prevention to avoid injuries and post-traumatic pain. In particular, Torneri suggests always choosing suitable equipment, which also includes – in addition to the classic helmet – lesser-known protections such as the shell for the sacrum and wrist guards. Equally fundamental is compliance with the rules such as avoiding the consumption of alcohol before skiing, as well as ad hoc preparation with progressive and specific training. This, in particular, must be focused on strength, power and neuro-muscular control.

The 6 steps to deal with post-skiing pain

Despite good prevention, trauma is not always avoidable. Furthermore, in the event that a real fall is avoided, pain following a day of skiing or snowboarding is in any case almost guaranteed, especially for those who have not followed an ad hoc training during the year.

What to do then in these cases? Paolo Torneri suggests seven steps to follow if a trauma or pain occurs after knowing:

Relaxing exercises

Post-skiing pains are due to the activation of some muscles during performance that we are not used to using. This is why it is advisable to carry out some anti-fatigue exercises, such as the use of a low-intensity exercise bike or a walk of at least 20 minutes.

Perform a squeeze

Following a muscular effort, it may be useful to apply compression, for example through a bandage or more specific devices. In fact, this technique helps to stimulate blood circulation by supporting the effort.

A fair amount of stretching

After a long day on the slopes, another tool you can use is static stretching of the lower, upper and trunk muscles. Post exercise 5-10 minutes of stretching can help reduce the muscle soreness you feel.

Replenish carbohydrates and proteins

To accelerate muscle recovery it is essential to replenish the most important nutrients, especially carbohydrates and proteins. This step is also useful if you have to face another ski session in the following days, in order to avoid further fatigue.

Treat yourself to a moment of relaxation in a spa

There is nothing better than relaxing your body and mind at the spa. Spending time in a spa can be considered, in fact, a way to relax the muscles and cure any pain.

Contact an expert if pain persists

If the pain persists and remains on the same level after 48 hours, it may be advisable to consult a physiotherapist. The expert will thus be able to advise and direct the patient towards the most suitable therapy and training.

An optimal recovery assured

“There are many Italians who are passionate about snow, skiing and snowboarding. But you shouldn’t fear sport by imagining getting hurt. If you protect yourself and respect the rules, the risk of getting hurt on the slopes is in fact reduced. However, it is also true that the pains that follow skiing are completely normal and not pathological. Keeping these tips in mind, an optimal recovery is not only possible, but guaranteed!” concludes Paolo Torneri.

