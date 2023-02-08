Let’s say a burn, a sprain or an insect bite: things that often happen when you go on an adventure, but you know what happens in your body and how it reacts to pain to save your life (or at least get you out of harm’s way)?

Here’s how pain works, starting from one premise: our nervous system is designed to respond as quickly as possible and everything works in the maximum time of 0.01 seconds (if not less in some cases).

Pain, how it works and what it is for

Let’s take the simplest case: touch a hot object with your hand. At that precise moment the balance of sodium, potassium and calcium that exists in the nerve cells of that point of the hand is altered, with sodium starting to cross the cell membranes causing a slight electric shock.

Depending on the type of pain, the electrical signal chooses a specific nerve fiber and from the palm of the hand ascends through the spinal cord. Not only that: but depending on the point of the body where we feel pain, the signal is grafted into the spinal cord at different heights of the vertebral column.

At this point the electrical impulse reaches the area of ​​the brain responsible for that type of signal, the thalamuswhich processes it and sends it to the cerebral cortex so that the body has the right reaction.

What happens now? That our body puts in place a series of reflexive behaviors that aim to put us out of harm’s way. In the case of the hand touching an incandescent object, the first reaction will be to move the limb away from the heat source, and avoid greater damage; probably then we start screaming, which does not serve to say obscenities but to warn others of the potential danger, a form of this evolutionary reflex; In the end we might even pass outa pain standby mechanism to safeguard our basic functions.

