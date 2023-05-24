Pains during sport: how to prevent them

It can happen to avfeeling pain while playing sports, in many cases it is a disorder that resolves itself, by interrupting training, or simply after a nice shower and a massage session; in some cases, however, the muscle pain persists over time, or even manifests itself from 8 to 12 hours after training. Limiting the risk that such pain occurs is possible, let’s see how.

Treat muscle pain

The first step for treat a pain that occurs during sports practice it’s about finding the cause. If you are the victim of a minor injury, it is always preferable to go to your doctor or to the emergency room in the event of a major injury. If, on the other hand, a slight localized pain occurs during or after a workout, then the idea of ​​solving it independently can be evaluated. There are various anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving drugs that help in these situations; for example i Dicloreum patches act 12 hours against pain and inflammation. Clearly, non-prescription drugs should always be used in moderation and only for situations in which the problem can be easily solved. Therefore, if the pain is disabling, or if after a couple of days of rest it does not show signs of reducing, you need to go to your doctor.

Train carefully

Professional sportsmen they are followed up every day by expert personnel, which advises them which workouts to perform, with what intensity and what timing. We should all follow the instructions of specialized personnel and avoid doing it yourself, especially those approaching sports for the first time or who are inexperienced. Following a self-constructed training schedule is never a good idea; on the one hand it may not bring the desired benefits, on the other it could increase the risk of incurring minor injuries, more or less painful. Recall that uA good workout should always start with a warm-up and end with a relaxation phase. Stretching, dedicating a few minutes to an initial phase of warming up the muscles, remembering to balance the work done in the gym and outside are all practices that help prevent accidents and injuries. With a well-constructed workout, with increasing commitment over time and with the correct warm-up and relaxation phases, the risk of getting hurt while playing a sport is lower.

I DOMS

An injury that occurs while playing sports manifests itself sharply and suddenly: a muscle, a joint, a tendon show localized pain, which starts instantly and persists over time. Another kind of pain that it is caused by training is DOMS; it is muscle pain, which can be widespread or localized and which manifests itself starting from 8-12 hours after sporting practice. Also in this case the cause is a trauma, however it is a question of muscle microtraumas, due to the movements carried out in the gym. If a sport has been carried out in an excessively intense way, or for too long periods of timeDOMS can be particularly annoying, even limiting movement.

DOMS can be prevented with pre-workout warm-up, post-workout recovery and the correct execution of sports sessions. However, while following a balanced training program, DOMS is very likely to manifest itself, but in a much lighter and more manageable way.