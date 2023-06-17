Pajola: Important and fundamental victory. But we must learn from these mistakes

These are the words of Alessandro Pajola in the post match to the microphones of Rai sport and Sky sport: “Important and fundamental victory. We have to learn from these mistakes like getting back on track: even in Milan we had taken a bit of an advantage then we brought them back. We must not relax, especially mentally, when we take an advantage by continuing with our match plan.
They are a very dangerous team and they activated their shooters because we let them shoot undisturbed and we can’t afford this: we have to stay mentally solid for 40 minutes.
Theodosic? Having it never hurts. I’ve gotten used to it by now but he’s a champion and when the matches are close to points, the champions come out overwhelmingly.
On the last play it was a great teamwork and we know we have to move the ball to force them to double us and always find the free teammate.”
