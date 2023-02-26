The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series’ February lineup is upon us, as dozens of drivers prepare for a highly anticipated 200-lap battle in the Pala Casino 400.

It’s all going down Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California — and we’ve got you covered with all the must-see moments from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Last year’s event featured 32 lead changes before California native Kyle Larson held on to claim the win. Christopher Bell will be on the pole, while Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will join him on the front row.

Who will come out on top this go around? Only time will tell.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of all the action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass shared what to watch for ahead of Sunday’s doubleheader.

NASCAR scrapped all activity scheduled for Saturday due to inclement weather, as heavy rains pelted the 2-mile oval track at Auto Club Speedway — which hasn’t been paved since it opened 25 years ago and is one of the most difficult to dry.

Now, both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will race Sunday with no practice. The Cup race is first, with the green flag set to drop at 3:47 p.m. The Xfinity Series race will follow at approximately 8 p.m. ET on FS2.

Sunday will be the last race on the track’s 2-mile oval, as public records show NASCAR has sold 433 acres and plans to keep 90 acres to convert the facility into a half-mile track with 35,000 grandstand seats.

NASCAR has already announced it won’t race at the track in 2024 as it begins converting to the short track.

