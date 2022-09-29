the character

A video of a few seconds posted on social networks and the “Trenza” has already become the idol of basketball minors. Rodrigo Palacio, forty years old and the ball in wedges as a passion: after all, he was born in Bahia Blanca, a city where sport and basketball lived in an almost religious way and where Manu Ginobili, four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs. Thus, having abandoned professional football after greeting Brescia (“muchas gracias por todo, futbol”, his social greeting to the world he attended for over twenty years), Palacio has seen fit to keep fit with a sport he knows well and he practiced as a kid. White undershirt, number 4 on the back and off to run up and down the pitch: no parquet, but the greenish linoleum typical of suburban gyms, those with a thousand lines drawn and with the boundaries of the field not entirely regulatory to the point that from the four corners it is not possible to shoot from three points. The team is that of Polisportiva Garegnano, north-west outskirts of Milan: in anticipation of the Serie D championship, which will begin at the weekend, Palacio played two friendlies scoring 4 points in the first and 14 in the second. La Treccia (“trenza”, in fact) is still in its place, the desire to have fun too: as Borja Valero did last year in Florence, playing in Promotion with the Lebowski Historical Center just for the sake of running after a ball again . Palacio – 101 goals in Serie A with Genoa, Inter and Bologna, a World Cup final lost to his Argentina – has instead chosen the nets of the baskets to become a child again. And become the idol of the minors. –

