A new sporting life at 40. The Argentine Rodrigo Palacio seems to have chosen basketball, his passion since he was young. Let’s clarify: he is not retired from football. Indeed, he is free. After finishing the last season in the ranks of Brescia, in Serie B (32 appearances and 6 goals, so not one appearance for a 1982 class), in recent weeks he had been compared to the Imperia, a club of Excellence.

Manu — Palacio was born in Bahia Blanca, a city in the province of Buenos Aires on the border between the Pampa and Patagonia. Does this city tell you anything? Di Bahia Blanca is a legend of world basketball, Manu Ginobili, 4 Nba titles with the Spurs, an Olympic gold, a championship and a Euroleague with Virtus Bologna as well as many other trophies. Well, Palacio could only choose basketball while waiting (maybe …) to be able to tie his football boots. Already in July 2019, when he was playing for Bologna and was retiring in Neustift, Austria, in a video it was clear that he knew how to do it in a match with his teammate Santander. On the other hand, in the La Falda district he has always divided himself between the basketball and football fields since he was young, finally choosing the pitch.

Debut — In the meantime, on Instagram, Chiamarsiminors reveals the news: “In the Lombard D series, a boy in his forties has just made his debut with the Garegnano shirt. It seems that he has scored a hundred goals in Serie A. Someone even says that he played a world final. Now, however, he has finally reached the highest point of his career ”. All this, accompanied by photos from last night’s race. The Garegnano Milano plays in D, the championship starts next Sunday. Last night, Palacio took part in the semifinal of a tournament held in Gaggiano, in the Milanese area, playing and losing 73-65 (4 points scored) against Basket Trezzano. He tonight, against the Malaspina Sport Team, 14 points. We still don’t know if he will give up football for good. For the moment, he plays the play of the Garegnano. Not bad. See also Pablo Marì's greetings and those 14 million who keep him away from Udine

September 25, 2022 (change September 25, 2022 | 22:39)

