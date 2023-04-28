Home » Palát scored a lightning winning goal, the Devils have a match point. The first team is already celebrating promotion
Palát scored a lightning winning goal, the Devils have a match point. The first team is already celebrating promotion

Czech hockey player Ondřej Palát scored the winning goal in the New Jersey jersey in the fifth game of the first round NHL playoff series against the New York Rangers, which the Devils won 4:0. They took a 3-2 lead in the series. Palát’s goal came after 39 seconds of the match. Tampa staved off the threat of elimination for now with a 4-2 win in Toronto to drop the series to 2-3. The first to celebrate advancing to the second round are the Vegas Golden Knights, who won the series 4:1 after winning over Winnipeg.

