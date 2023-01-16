Home Sports Palermo-Sampdoria and the ghost of Barbera: it’s Matteo Messina Denaro
Palermo-Sampdoria and the ghost of Barbera: it’s Matteo Messina Denaro

On 9 May 2010 Palermo-Sampdoria is played which is worth access to the queen competition: 35,872 spectators and among them one of the most sought-after men in the world

That day the ghost arrived a few minutes before the game, went up the stairs without haste, identified his place in the stands and took his place. A short distance away, mixed in the crowd, some trusted men checked that everything was going as it should. The ghost wore a Palermo shirt, one of the rosanero ones, with the number on the shoulders and the player’s name, they told him it was better this way, he would get confused with thousands and thousands of fans. He was one of many, a gentleman in his fifties with slightly retro sunglasses, the smoky ones, a luxury watch and an anciently thin physique, it was no coincidence that they had always called him U Seccu, the Dry.

