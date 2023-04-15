“We are once again forced to desert the next trip due to yet another useless imposition by the authorities. After dozens of away trips in which we filled all the guest sectors of the stadiums where our Palermo played, bringing as many as three thousand people without ever causing any particular accident or disorder, today we are stopped by this unmotivated repression, a fidelity card is required to access the guest sector of Venice.

The Curva Nord Inferiore has always been at the forefront in the fight against the fan card, against the fidelity card and against any repression towards the fan and from here comes our choice not to attend this away match. But it certainly won’t be these stupid repressions that will stop us. We have always followed Palermo and we will continue to do so whenever we are allowed, with those who repress us, there has always been no compromise”.