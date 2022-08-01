Di Benedetto will stay another 7 days, in addition to Corini and D’Angelo he is also working on new profiles: from Ranieri to D’Aversa

You can win even if the coach has resigned four days before the first official match of the season. The Palermo, seen in the Italian Cup, is the confirmation, reversing a problem in a propellant to achieve the result. This is nothing new in the rosanero house: in 2016 the Sicilians won at Verona, despite having decreed the break with Ballardini, virtually on the bench, who after that match was sacked, except then to return and conquer the salvation in Serie A in the last few days . A team, given for frayed and in shock at the farewell of the technical symbol of the promotion to Serie B, the other night against Reggiana found the thrust inside the hard core and in the almost 15 thousand of Barbera, in one evening torrid of August.

Thrust — A paradox, that of the result and the large presence at the stadium, which is based on the passion reborn in the city, fueled by the return to football that counts and corroborated by the arrival of the City Football Group which has brought enthusiasm to the stars, as demonstrated by the over 9 thousand subscriptions sold so far. Palermo has returned to push for its colors, independent of contingent last-minute problems, such as the sudden farewell of a coach and the lack of a new one, because the projects of Sheikh Mansour’s holding company, despite not foreseeing an immediate return in Serie A, they were married with great support. You can also metabolize the break with the man who has become the symbol of a company, like Silvio Baldini, and support a team led by the Primavera coach (Di Benedetto), who managed everything with the clarity you don’t expect from a rookie. , with the same transport. The baby technician will still remain in the saddle for the whole week and at this point also for the other round of the Italian Cup, which will see the rosanero confront Turin. See also Tuchel: Manchester City is not tortured by the new crown and hopes to postpone the game The rules are the same for every team – yqqlm

The times for the definitive choice of the name to which to entrust the after Baldini are still long. Casting for the new coach was started between Palermo and Manchester and yesterday we entered the heart of the talks with those directly involved: Corini, who is always the favorite, D’Angelo, Semplici, Andreazzoli, D’Aversa and Ranieri, are the names on which the City Group will deepen the topic in these days with a series of meetings in which every aspect will be examined, from the working methods, to the way of relating with the team, to the details regarding the interventions to be done on the market. There has already been formal contact with Corini, today he should touch D’Angelo. In the end, the investiture to those who will have to sit on the rosanero bench will come directly from the United Kingdom. And as there is no intention of making a mistake, they are taking their time in Manchester. For this reason, it cannot be excluded that the new Palermo coach will materialize next Sunday, in order to approach his debut in the league with a typical week of work.

August 1, 2022 (change August 1, 2022 | 23:54)

